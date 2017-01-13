The Yuba City Bears Are Back

January 13, 2017 - Great West League (GWL) - Marysville Gold Sox News Release





MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The rain came in the morning to Colusa Casino Stadium but it would not damper the team's spirit to pull off its first press conference. Under rows and rows of protective tents the Yuba City Bears are back in baseball as the newest expansion franchise in the Great West League.

General Manager of the Marysville Gold Sox Michael Mink came up with the idea to help unite the cities in the form of baseball.

"We are excited for the rebirth of Bears. Yuba City has a rich tradition in baseball and the Bears are a major part of it. It is important to our organization to make this area a strong united sports hub and what not a better way than baseball," said Mink.

The Bears played 19 seasons in Yuba City before folding in 1949.

On Thursday, the team officially unveiled its name, logos and colors. The logo is fun, energetic, enthusiastic young bear ready to hit one out of the ballpark. The "YC "logo is modern touch with bear flair, that will look great on any ball cap. The organizational logo pays its respect to the Sutter Buttes mountain range (smallest range in world); which are a backdrop of Yuba City and the Bear Flag from the Bear Flag Revolt. The team colors will be teal, purple, gray and white.

The list of VIPs that attended the Thursday event included league co-founder and Baseball Hall of Famer Pat Gillick; CSH International President Zoran Rajcic; GWL Commissioner Ken Wilson; Yuba City Mayor Stan Cleveland Jr; Yuba City Council Members John Buckland,Manny Cardoza Preet Didbal and Shon Harris; Marysville Vice-Mayor Dale Whitmore; Marysville Council Member Bill Simmons; Marysville Chief of Police Aaron Easton; and Marysville Fire Chief Dale Vogelsang. Along with special guests John Nicoletti, Hunter Hampton, George Laver, Brian Madison, John Cassidy, Jimmy Graben were all in attendance on Thursday.

