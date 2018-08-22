The Syracuse Salt Potatoes Return for a Spud-Worthy Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Salt Potatoes are back for a Power Move weekend at NBT Bank Stadium. The Salt Potatoes will take the field from Thursday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 26th for a salty, fun time. Each day will feature a different potato-themed promotion that fans won't want to miss. The weekend will also include game two of the Duel of the Dishes series, featuring the Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Rochester Plates.

Thursday, August 23rd @ 6:35 p.m. (Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs) - On this salty $1 Thursday, presented by 95X and NewsChannel 9, fans can enjoy $1 Hofmann hot dogs, $1 medium fountain Coca-Cola products, $1 select souvenir and $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Coors & 1911 hard ciders. Thursday is also Salute to Tipp Hill night, brought to you by Visit Syracuse and Destiny USA. The 1st 1000 fans through the gates will receive an Upside-down traffic light/Salt Potato snow globe, courtesy of Visit Syracuse.

Friday, August 24th @ 7:05 p.m. (Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Rochester Red Wings) - Join the Salt Potatoes for Craft Beer Friday! Potato-lovers 21 & older can enjoy our craft beer package, only $20 for a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers from the Now & Later Craft Corner. The first 1000 fans 21 & older through the gates that night will receive a Salt Potatoes jersey, presented by Labatt. After the game, stay salty and enjoy a post-game fireworks show, courtesy of 93Q!

Saturday, August 25th @ 7:05 p.m. (Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Rochester Plates) - #SackUp for another epic showdown in the Duel of the Dishes as the Salt Potatoes take on the Plates at NBT Bank Stadium. The prize is an 8-foot tall golden fork, so come out to support your Salt Potatoes! In addition, the 1st 1000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a Salt Potato standing on a garbage plate bobblehead, courtesy of Embassy Suites. Then, after the game, fans can enjoy another spectacular fireworks extravaganza!

Sunday, August 26th @ 1:05 p.m. (Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Rochester Red Wings) - Families come out to enjoy the last day of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend on Tater Tot day on Kids Eat Free Sunday! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers when they arrive for a free kids popcorn and 12 oz. Coca-Cola drink in the 1st inning, a kids Hofmann hot dog and a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink in the 3rd inning and a kids Perry's ice cream cup in the 6th inning. Specialty tater tots will be on sale all game long for your enjoyment. After the game, fans can run the bases.

For tickets to see the Salt Potatoes, or the Chiefs, in the remaining 10 games of 2018 season at NBT Bank Stadium, visit the NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit syracusechiefs.com anytime.

