The Sound Tigers Report

BRIDGE PORT, Co nn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers completed the month of January last week with three more victories against Atlantic Division opponents, extending the club's win streak to a season-high seven games. The Sound Tigers are 25-15-1-1 (52 points) through 42 games this season and currently hold the division's final playoff spot with their .619 win percentage.

Goaltending has been key in Bridgeport's recent success, and it continued last week as Jaroslav Halak allowed just four goals in the three games combined. On Wednesday, Halak and Providence's Malcolm Subban shined for more than 60 minutes to send a scoreless game to overtime, before Ryan Pulock lifted the Sound Tigers to a 1-0 win over the Bruins at Webster Bank Arena. Halak finished with 22 saves en route to his first AHL shutout since Dec. 31, 2007.

On Friday, the Sound Tigers topped the Hartford Wolf Pack for the fourth time in five games this season with a 3-2 shootout victory at Webster Bank Arena. Josh Winquist stole the show in regulation when he scored twice before Michael Dal Colle notched his first professional shootout winner. In addition, Brent Thompson moved into a tie for first place on the Sound Tigers' all-time wins list for head coaches, tying Jack Capuano's 133 victories from 2007-11.

Twenty-four hours later, Thompson passed Capuano with his 134th career victory in a 3-2 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Webster Bank Arena. Winquist, Steve Bernier and Travis St. Denis each found the back of the net, while Halak made 29 saves to collect his fifth straight win. Bridgeport is 4-2-0-0 against Lehigh Valley this season, accounting for one-third of the Phantoms' regulation losses.

The Sound Tigers will go for their eighth straight win on Friday when they host the North Division's Rochester Americans at 7 p.m. Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against Rochester this season. Follow all of the live action via the team's online broadcast at www.ahllive.com . The pre-game show kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

