The Sound Tigers Report: Week 12

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGE PORT, Conn. - Ryan Pulock, Steve Bernier, Tanner Fritz and Andrew Rowe all recorded at least three points last week as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers flipped the calendar and continued to navigate through the first half of their 2016-17 season.

The Sound Tigers are 17-14-0-0 in 31 games, good for 34 points and fifth place in the Atlantic Division standings. Bridgeport currently sits nine points behind the fourth-place Hershey Bears and four markers ahead of the Springfield Thunderbirds, who they will meet tomorrow night at the MassMutual Center.

The Sound Tigers opened Week 12 last Monday, Dec. 26th with a 5-2 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack at Webster Bank Arena. The game was neck-and-neck for more than 40 minutes, but Hartford pulled away in the third period with three goals and a hat trick from Nicklas Jensen. Pulock and Fritz each scored for Bridgeport.

On Wednesday, the Sound Tigers continued their trend of overtime victories when Josh Ho-Sang set up Travis St. Denis from the doorstep, lifting Bridgeport over Springfield, 5-4, at Webster Bank Arena. Ho-Sang (one goal, one assist) and Fritz (two assists) each recorded a multi-point effort as the Sound Tigers snapped a five-game slide overall. Bridgeport is 8-0 beyond regulation this season - the AHL's only undefeated team in that category.

Forty-eight hours later, the Sound Tigers found themselves in another nail-biter through two periods, but the final frame proved costly in a 6-2 loss to the Hershey Bears at the GIANT Center. Bernier recorded two points (one goal, one assist) and Scott Mayfield chipped in his third goal of the season, but Hershey scored four times in the third period and four on the power play before it was all said and done. The contest also opened a five-game road trip for Bridgeport.

The Sound Tigers wrapped up the week by scoring twice in a span of 3:11 late in the third period on Sunday, but their comeback effort fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Albany Devils at the Times Union Center. Ex-Devil Bernier delivered his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and second in as many games, while Rowe also found the back of the net. The loss dropped Bridgeport to 2-1-0-0 against Albany this season and 0-3-0-0 all-time in New Year's Day contests.

Bridgeport returns to action tomorrow night with its sixth meeting against Springfield this season, and third matchup at the MassMutual Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via the team's online broadcast at www.ahllive.com . The pre-game show kicks off at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Week Ahead

Bridgeport at Springfield Thunderbirds (12-12-4-2) - Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford Wolf Pack (11-17-3-1) - Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

News and Notes

Bernier Builds Lead: With a power-play goal against his former team on Sunday, veteran winger Steve Bernier has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The 31-year-old now leads the Sound Tigers with 11 goals this season and six power-play tallies. Bernier is nine goals behind his professional career high that he set during his rookie season in 2005-06 with the AHL's Cleveland Barons.

Promising Prospect: New York Islanders prospect Ryan Pulock is on a career-best five-game point streak (three goals, two assists) dating back to Dec. 17th. Overall, the third-year defenseman ranks third among Sound Tigers' blue liners with eight points, despite playing just 13 games. Pulock has also played one game with the Islanders this season, Oct. 21st at Arizona.

Mr. Game Winner: First-year forward Travis St. Denis helped the Sound Tigers remain perfect beyond regulation last Wednesday (8-0) when he notched the game-winning goal on a top-shelf shot against Springfield netminder Mike McKenna in overtime. It was St. Denis' sixth career tally and his third game-winner, which currently leads the Sound Tigers. All six of his goals were scored in the month of December.

Proud Father: Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson's oldest son, Tage, had one memorable 2016. In June, he was selected 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Entry Draft. Then on Dec. 5th, the University of Connecticut forward was named to Team USA's World Juniors roster. He is currently tied for fifth on the team with four points (one goal, three assists), including a highlight-reel goal from the doorstep against Slovakia last Wednesday. Team USA defeated Switzerland, 3-2, in Monday's quarterfinals and will take on Russia in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Adding Reinforcements: The Sound Tigers added a tremendous amount of National Hockey League experience on Saturday when goaltender Jaroslav Halak and defenseman Adam Pelech joined Bridgeport's roster from the New York Islanders. Halak, a veteran of 388 regular-season games in the NHL, was named to the 2015 NHL All-Star Game in his first season with the Islanders and set New York's all-time single-season wins record (38) in 2014-15. He also backstopped Team Europe to a runner-up finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The 31-year-old last played in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2007-08 season and set the club record with 11 all-time shutouts. Pelech played nine games with the Islanders this season and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 22nd at Anaheim.

Quick Hits: Bracken Kearns is one goal shy of his 200th professional tally... The Sound Tigers have scored a power-play goal in four straight games for the first time this season... Devon Toews is third among AHL rookies with 18 assists and tied for seventh with 22 points.

Affiliate Report

The New York Islanders (15-15-6) celebrated New Year's Eve with a dominating 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Center on Saturday. Six different Islanders found the back of the net, including former Sound Tiger Anders Lee, who leads New York with 14 tallies this season. Another former Sound Tiger, Josh Bailey, recorded a pair of assists and continues to lead the Islanders with 19 helpers. Captain John Tavares leads the team with 27 points overall (11 goals, 16 assists). The Islanders continue a four-game road trip on Friday when they face the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season. New York will look to continue its high-scoring trend, which has seen the club score at least four goals in five straight games.

The ECHL's Missouri Mavericks (12-15-1-4) also capped 2016 with a victory on Saturday, defeating the Quad City Mallards, 3-2, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. Former Sound Tiger Rocco Carzo scored for the third straight game and is now tied for the team lead with 11 tallies this season. In addition, Islanders prospect and former Sound Tiger Matt Finn had a five-game point streak come to an end, but continues to lead all Mavericks defensemen with 12 assists and 14 points. Missouri returns to action on Friday with an 8:30 p.m. ET puck drop against the Wichita Thunder.

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

About the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders. Don't miss your chance to take part in the family fun entertainment happening every home game at Webster Bank Arena. For further information on ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call our office at (203) 345-2300 or e-mail info@soundtigers.com . Keep up with the latest Sound Tigers news on Facebook and on Twitter . For more team information, log on to soundtigers.com .

---soundtigers.com---

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.