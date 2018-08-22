The Setup: Pigs Look to Inch Closer to Playoffs

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Syracuse Chiefs continue their three-game set tonight at 6:35 p.m.

PITCHING MATCHUP Ranger Suarez gets the start for Lehigh Valley against Austin Voth. Tonight's pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle.

Suarez has not started for the Pigs since August 10 against Lousiville. He went five innings and allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, while striking out two. Voth is 4-8 on the year with a 4.53 ERA in 21 starts for the Chiefs. In his last start against the IronPigs, he was tagged for the loss allowing five runs over 4 1/3 innings.

LAST GAME Lehigh Valley took Game 1 at Syracuse 4-2 in 10 innings. Heading into extras for the second straight game, the Pigs were able to score the placed runner against Austin Adams (1-3) with an RBI single by Andrew Knapp and added an insurance run when Zach Green was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD With last night's victory the IronPigs clinched the season series against the Chiefs. This marks the fourth straight season that the Pigs have claimed the season series.

The IronPigs' magic number to clinch the IL-North is now at 5. For each Pigs victory or RailRiders loss, the magic number will continue to decrease.

THIS WEEKEND AT COCA-COLA PARK Only one homestand remains in the 2018 regular season as the Pigs host the RailRiders August 24-27. Guests can catch Queen-themed Friday Night Fireworks presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley. Prior to Friday's contest, 7,000 adults 18 and older will receive a 2019 IronPigs wall calendar presented by Nacci Printing.

The 2018 Season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can get closer to the team than ever before with a Bacon, USA membership -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to the annual holiday party, and more. For more information, click here or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.