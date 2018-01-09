January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Reading also announced it will host a press conference on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at Santander Arena to announce details for their "Battle of the Badges XIII for the FirstStates Cup" game. Fans and media are invited to attend (more details below).
For the second straight year, the Battle of the Badges pits the Reading Police and Fire Department against the Allentown Police and Fire Department on Sun., Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Royals and Wheeling Nailers at 4:00 p.m. Last season, Reading Police and Fire won a nail-biter, 7-6, in the first edition of "Reading vs. Allentown".
John Muse picked up three wins last week, including a 28-save shutout Sunday against Worcester for a 3-0 Royals win. The Boston College graduate has won six straight games, possesses an 11-3-1-0 record, and sits second in the league with a 2.20 goals against average and .934 save percentage.
Team Leaders (Active players) Goals: Matt Willows/Ryan Penny (12) Michael Huntebrinker/Chris McCarthy (11) Assists: Mark Naclerio (19), Matt Willows (18), Nick Luukko (13) Points: Matt Willows (30), Mark Naclerio (29), Ryan Penny (23) PIMs: Ryan Penny (37), Matt Willows (36), Jimmy DeVito (32) +/-: Frank Hora (12), Michael Huntebrinker/Matt Wilkins (8).
- The Royals are 19-15-2-0, good for 40 points and third in the North - Reading Royals
