The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





READING ROYALS @ ADIRONDACK THUNDER Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, New York Game Time 7:00 PM et - Royals Broadcast: 6:30 PM et

REA Game No. 39: 22 -14 - 1 - 1 = 46 (t-2, NORTH) Road Game No. 21: 10 - 8 - 1 - 1 ADK Game No. 38: 18 - 7 - 2 - 3 = 35 (t-4, NORTH) Home Game No. 17: 6 - 5 - 3 - 2

Head-to-Head Game No. 6 of 11 (6 @ REA) (5 @ ADK) REA v ADK: 4 - 1 - 0 - 0

NEXT GAME BETWEEN READING AND ADIRONDACK Friday, January 27, 2017 GLENS FALLS CIVIC CENTER - GLENS FALLS, NY @ 7:00 pm ROYALS BROADCAST

AUDIO: iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading

TELEVISION: Royals' Road Games are televised locally in Berks County, Pennsylvania on BCTV, which Can Found at Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19, Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965

STREAMING VIDEO: ECHL.TV powered by NeuLion (Pay-Per-View)

ROYALS PRE-GAME NOTES -

Tonight, the Royals visit Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, New York, to face the Adirondack Thunder. This is the sixth game of the year between Reading and Adirondack. So far, the Royals have compiled a record of 4-1-0-0 against the Thunder. o

Tonight's game is the make-up date for the game in which Reading and Adirondack were scheduled to face one another here at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. That game was postponed due to maintenance concerns at the GFCC. o

Reading will play Adirondack eleven times this season-more than any other opponent with the exception of the Norfolk Admirals against whom the Royals will also play eleven times. Six of Reading's games against the Thunder will be at Santander Arena in Reading-and five will be played here in Glens Falls. o

The Royals and Thunder, who played last Friday night in Reading-a 2-1 overtime win for the Royals, will face one another again on Friday here in Glens Falls.

-

This is the second season in the ECHL for Thunder in Glens Falls. Last year, Reading faced Adirondack thirteen times, and the Royals compiled a record of 9-7-0-1 against the Thunder, going 4-3-0-1 here at the Glens Falls Civic Center. o

This marks the second consecutive season that the Royals and Thunder have played in Glens Falls on New Year's Eve. Last year, the Thunder beat the Royals in a shootout (2-1) in the GFCC on the final day of Calendar Year 2015.

o

Adirondack is a continuation of the ECHL membership that used to be based in Stockton, California-a team also known as the Thunder. Prior to the start of the 2015-16 season, the Thunder moved from Stockton to Glens Falls, while an American Hockey League team, then known as the Adirondack Flames, who had played in Glens Falls for one season (2014-15)-moved to Stockton and changed their name to the "Heat".

The Thunder and Stockton Heat are both part of the affiliation chain of the Calgary Flames of the NHL. o

The Thunder was based in Stockton for ten years (2005-15). Prior to that, this ECHL membership was based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and was known as the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies from 2001-05. Prior to that, the membership was based in Birmingham, Alabama from 1992 through 2001 and played as the Birmingham Bulls.

And, for two seasons (1990 - 92), this membership played as the Cincinnati Cyclones at what is now US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. o

While this membership was based in Stockton, the Royals played the Thunder three times in the regular season and went 3-0-0-0 in those games. Reading also faced Stockton in the 2013 Kelly Cup Championship Finals, defeating them four games to one to capture the Cup. o

Reading played the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies thirty-seven times in team history, going 12-19-6 against Bullies when they played at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall.

-

Last Friday's overtime victory over the Thunder pushed the Royals record to a season best nine games over .500 for the first time this year; but Reading fell back to eight games over .500 (22-14-1-1F) after Saturday's loss to the Nailers. The Royals are currently tied second in the North Division of the Eastern Conference. o

The Royals are 7-3-0-0 in the team's last ten games and have gone 16-6-0-0 in the last twenty-two. o

All three losses sustained by Reading in the last ten played have been determined by one goal: (i) 2-3 v Adirondack, January 6; (ii) 3-4 @ Elmira, January 14; and (iii) 1-2 v Wheeling, January 21. o

Saturday's loss to Wheeling also served to snap a three-game home winning streak for the Royals, who are 11-3-0-0 in the team's last fourteen games on home ice o

Reading has compiled a record of 12-9-1-0 within the North Division. The Royals have nineteen games remaining within the Division: six against Adirondack (2 at home - 4 on the road); three against Brampton (1 at home - 2 on the road); four against Elmira (two at home - two on the road); four against Manchester (all at home); and two against Wheeling (both on the road).

-

Friday's 2-1 overtime victory marked the first overtime victory on home ice for the Royals since the 6-5 OT victory over the Stockton Thunder in Game One of the 2013 Kelly Cup Championship Finals on May 18, 2013. Since that time, prior to Friday's OT win, Reading was 0-6 in regular season and playoff games that had been resolved in overtime on home ice. o

Since the ECHL has gone to 3-on-3 in overtime at the start of the 2014-15 season, Reading has gone 2-11 in regular season games resolved in overtime. o

Historically, Reading has played 84 regular season games in the sixteen year history of the team that have been resolved in overtime, and the team has compiled a record of 39-45 in those games. o

The Royals have had twenty-one playoff games resolved in overtime, and the team has gone 12-9 in those games. o

Jesper Pettersson became the forty-fourth different skater to register a regular season or playoff overtime game winner for the Royals.

-

Last Friday's win over Adirondack marked the second time this year that Reading has scored two goals in a game and still come out with the two points (2-2-0-1). o

Saturday's 2-1 loss marked the seventh time that the Royals have been held to just one goal (0-7-0-0). o

Overall, Reading has scored 137 total goals, which is a 3.61 goals per game average (seventh best in the league).

-

The Royals only allowed a total of five goals against in the three games played last week and have allowed just 109 total goals against through the first thirty-eight games played, which translates into a 2.87 team goals against average, which is fifth best in the league. o

In the last twenty-two games, Reading has held the opposition to two goals or less seventeen times and the team has compiled a 15-2-0-0 record in those games. o

In the first sixteen games this season, Reading allowed sixty-one goals against, which translated into a 3.81 goals against average, placing the team twenty-fifth in the league in team GAA at that time (November 19). o

In the last twenty-two games, the Royals have given up a total of forty-eight goals against, which is an average of 2.18 goals per game.

-

After getting blanked in four straight games (and sixteen straight chances with the man advantage), the Royals' power play notched a pair of PPGs in Monday's 6-2 win over Elmira. Reading is 6-0-0-0 when scoring more than one power play goal in a game. o

Reading's overtime game winner last Friday was also scored while the team was playing with the man advantage. o

The Royals power play was blanked for the eighteenth time this year in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wheeling (0-2). Reading is 8-9-1-0 when the PP is held off the board.

-

After blanking the opposition's power play for three straight games (and killing twelve straight PP chances for the opposition), Reading's penalty killers got touched up for what proved to be the game winner with 6.5 seconds left in the second period of Saturday's loss to the Nailers. o

Over the last seventeen games, Reading's penalty killers have knocked off 55 of the last 59 power play chances for the opposition, which is a 93.2% kill ratio over that time span.

-

Chris McCarthy who leads the Royals in goals (16) and points (36) in thirty-five games has twelve points (5g-7a) in his last eleven games. McCarthy also leads Reading with 112 shots on goal.

-

Justin Crandall notched his eighth multi-point game of the year (2g-1a)-which is tied for the team lead (with Robbie Czarnik and Chris McCarthy)-in Monday's 6-2 win over Elmira. o

Crandall also registered his seventh power play assist (tied with defenseman Florian Iberer for the team lead) when he picked up the primary helper on the power play overtime game winner (by Jesper Pettersson) in Friday's 2-1 OT win. o

Crandall leads the team with twenty-one assists. o

Crandall, who had three points (1g-2a) in his first ten games this season, has racked up thirty-one points (12g-19a) in his last twenty-two games. o

Crandall leads all forwards on the team in plus-minus at plus-15 (+15)..

-

Robbie Czarnik, who recorded his eighth multi-point game of the year (1g-1a) on Monday, extended his personal point (and assist) streak to seven games (6g-7a) when he picked up a helper on the overtime game winner (by Jesper Pettersson) on Friday. That streak, which is tied for the team season-long, was snapped in Saturday's 2-1 loss.

-

Ryan Penny extended his personal goal scoring streak to a team season-long four games when he bagged the game winner in Monday's 6-2 win over Elmira. o

Penny, who had eight points (4g-4a) in his first sixteen games, has recorded nineteen points (7g-12a) in his twenty- two played.

-

Matt Willows, who scored the Royals' lone goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wheeling, is riding a five game point streak (3g-3a). o

Willows has fourteen points (6g-8a) and has played plus-seven in sixteen games with the Royals this season.

-

Florian Iberer, who picked up a helper on the Royals' lone goal on Saturday, is riding a three game point and assist (1g-3a) streak. o

Iberer is eleventh in scoring amongst defensemen in the league with twenty-five points (8g-17a) in thirty-six games played.

-

Steven Swavely became the eighth different Royal to register eight goals when he scored Reading's sixth goal in Monday's 6-2 win over Elmira.

-

Matt Wilkins is riding a five-game point streak (and three-game assist streak) (3g-4a). Wilkins has scored his eight goals on just 35 shots, which translates into a team-leading 22.9% scoring ratio.

-

Ian Watters played his 166th game as a Royal on Saturday. He is currently seventh career all-time games played by a Royal- two games behind Rob LaLonde (168 games).

-

Defenseman Jesper Pettersson extended his personal point streak to four games (1g-4a) when he scored the overtime game winner on Friday. o

Both of Pettersson's goals for the Royals this season have proved to be late tie-breaking game winners. His first one came with just 2:18 remaining in regulation against the Elmira Jackals on November 25.

o

Pettersson, who has played plus-7 in his last six games, leads the Royals in plus-minus at plus-16 (+16) through twenty-nine games played.

-

Defenseman Maxim Lamarche engaged in his second fight of the season when he took on Adirondack's Brandon Baddock in Friday's 2-1 overtime win. For Lamarche, who played his ninety-ninth career game with the Royals on Saturday (14g- 33a=47pts, 112 PIMs), that was his sixth career tilt as a Royal.

-

Goaltender Martin Ouellette, who has held the opposition to two goals or less in his last four starts (and the last three games in a row), made twenty-nine saves on thirty shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to mark the first time this season that he has held the opposition to just one goal against. In thirteen games with the Royals, Ouellette has compiled a record of 7-5-0-0 with a 2.71 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS 01/16/17 Add Tyrell Goulbourne (f) Activated from ECHL Reserve List Delete Michael Boivin (d) Recalled to Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) 01/20/17 Add Radel Fazleev (f) Assigned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Add Reece Willcox (d) Assigned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Delete Johnny McInnis (f) Placed on ECHL Reserve List 01/21/17 Claimed Jordan Ruby (g) From ECHL Waivers (South Carolina Stingrays) Delete Radel Fazleev (f) Reassigned to Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Delete Reece Willcox (d) Reassigned to Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Delete Mark Dekanich (g) Recalled to Lehigh Valley Phantoms Add Johnny McInnis (f) Activated from ECHL Reserve List Add Justin Kowalkoski (g) Signed as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender 01/22/17 Delete Justin Kowalkoski (g) Released as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender 01/23/17 Add Justin Kowalkoski (g) Signed as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender (AM) Delete Justin Kowalkoski (g) Released as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender (PM) Delete Jordan Ruby (g) Released from ECHL Standard Players Contract 01/24/17 Add Mark Dekanich (g) Loaned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017 v ADIRONDACK THUNDER Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, NY (7:00 pm)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017 v FORT WAYNE KOMETS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

Cabela's Outdoor Night Inflatable Archery Set Up Under Section 109 First 100 Fans to Cabela's Booth (Section 114) Get a Multi-Tool Voucher First 100 Kids to Cabela's Booth (Section 114) Get Hand Warmer Voucher First 2500 Fans Get Fleece Blanket Courtesy of Diamond Credit Union

ECHL Stories from January 24, 2017

