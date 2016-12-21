The Most Wonderful Time to "Claim Your Throne"

December 21, 2016 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - FC Edmonton News Release





Give the Gift of Professional Soccer.

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Give the gift of professional soccer and "Claim Your Throne" for the 2017 â½ season.

$50 is all you need to lock in your FC Edmonton Season Seat. A gift fit for the #KingsOfTheNorth and a guaranteed win for all the soccer fans on your holiday list. "Claim Your Throne" for as little as $11 per game and secure your spot at Clarke Stadium as FC Edmonton battles to claim the title and best their 2016 Championship Semifinal finish.

Call: 780.700.2600

Email: seats@fcedmonton.com

