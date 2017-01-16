The Miami FC Signs NASL Veteran Midfielder Dylan Mares

MIAMI- The Miami FC announced today that former Indy Eleven midfielder Dylan Mares has officially signed with the club.

"Dylan is an extremely skilled midfielder with years of experience in this league," said Miami FC Technical Director Mauro Pederzoli. "We are looking forward to what he will bring to this team in 2017."

Mares, a Zionville, Indiana native, was a standout at the high school and youth club levels, winning the 2009 IHSAA state championship with Zionsville Community High School.

He would go on to play for top collegiate programs at the University of Louisville and Indiana University before signing with Indy Eleven in 2014.

Mares spent three successful seasons with Indy as a key member of the club's midfield. In 2016, Mares scored five goals with six assists while helping Indy secure the Spring Season Championship, followed by a second place finish in the Combined seasons and the Club's first-ever playoff appearance. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (10) and is second in scoring (15).

"My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to come to Miami," said Mares. "I'm ready to get down there, start training and meeting my new teammates. This is a very challenging league but the goal is to win the championship and I hope I can help my team in a positive way to accomplish that."

