The Miami FC Looks to Avenge Only Loss of 2017

MIAMI -Â The Miami FC hosts the New York Cosmos, Saturday, June 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.Â Tune into The CW South Florida or beIN Sports to watch the action live.

Statement Made

If people were overlooking the Miami FC, it would be hard to keep doing so after the club\'s stellar week.

The week started with a trip to Orlando for a historic match against Orlando City SC. The Orange and Blue dominated the match from start to finish, with forward StÃ©fano Pinho notching a hat trick in the 3-1 victory. This marked the club\'s first-ever hat trick and win over a MLS team.

The Miami FC followed that performance with an authoritative 4-0 win over then-second place Jacksonville Armada.

Forward Vincenzo Rennella was the star of the night. He netted two goals and assisted another, taking the league lead in both categories with seven and four, respectively. The win put the Orange and Blue seven points clear of second place and in the driver\'s seat for the Spring Season Championship.

Thorn in the Side

The Miami FC and the New York Cosmos have battled five times with New York leading 4-0-1.

This season the two sides have split contests, each earning a win.

The Orange and Blue took the first meeting of 2017, beating the Cosmos 3-0 on the day they opened their new stadium. It marked the club\'s first win against the Cosmos.

The Cosmos returned the favor a week later, beating Miami 2-0 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

A win this Saturday over another second place team would bring the Miami FC one step closer to clinching the Spring Season Championship.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Miami sports the top offense in the NASL with 21 goals scored. The club\'s offensive prowess can be attributed to its stellar passing.

Miami FC players occupy four of the top 10 spots for total passes in the NASL, including two in the top five. Defender Mason Trafford is second in the NASL with 776 total passes, with fellow defender Hunter Freeman close behind with 766.

Through 12 matches, Miami FC players have created a staggering 151 scoring chances.

The Miami FC midfielders Dylan Mares and Kwadwo Poku have been at the forefront of this offensive explosion. Mares has created a NASL-best 28 scoring chances this season, while Poku trails him by just one with 27.

Forward Vincenzo Rennella has done well to not only score, but also create for others. He currently leads the league with seven goals and four assists to go along with 19 chances created.

Players to Watch

Mason TraffordÂ continues to be the bedrock of Miami FC\'s league-leading defense and passing attack.

As a defender he has made 19 interceptions, won 26 duels and a team-high 51 clearances. The Miami FC has allowed a NASL-low eight goals and a NASL-best eight shutouts this season with Trafford manning the middle.

Trafford has also been one of the league\'s best passers, acting as the initiator for the Miami FC\'s top attack. He currently sits second on the NASL total passes list with 776 and has completed nearly 92 percent of them. Trafford has also created three scoring chances and registered an assist this season.

Richie RyanÂ is the engine behind the scenes, pulling all the strings for the Orange and Blue\'s overwhelming attack. He is also a major contributor for the club\'s league-best defense, intercepting key passes and breaking up the rhythm of the opposing team.

The unsung midfielder has completed 375 of is 424 passes this season. He spends most of his time just above the backline, making his 93% pass accuracy even more impressive as any stray pass could lead to an easy chance for the other side.

On defense, Ryan has racked up 31 clearances, 22 interceptions and 34 duels won

