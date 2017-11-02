News Release

The Miami FC is set to make its first-ever post season appearance, hosting The New York Cosmos in a Semifinal at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Sunday November 5 at 5 p.m.

The Miami FC has set virtually every Modern NASL Team Record after an unprecedented regular season performance.

After another victory this past Saturday The Miami FC set a new NASL record with 21 wins.

The Miami FC broke the overall points record over a week ago and added on to it, setting the benchmark at 69 total points.

With two goals in last week's win The Miami FC set a new record for goals scored in a season with 61.

The Miami FC became the first team in Modern NASL history to be crowned both Spring and Fall Season Champions.

Gameday Entry:

Media Check-In will begin at 3:00 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. at Gate 11 at Riccardo Silva Stadium at FIU.

REMINDER: The location of the post-match press conference has changed. We will hold a 15 minute cool down period for the team and proceed with interviews at the Stadium Club, below the press box. A Miami FC PR rep will escort media to the location. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Credential requests will be accepted until November 3 at 3 p.m.

If you have season accreditation, please reply to this email and confirm your attendance.

All Photo/Video (Field) credential holders MUST obtain a Miami FC vest at media check-in prior to entering the field and returned to Miami FC staff immediately following the match.

The Miami FC will be holding Open Training Friday, November 3 at St. Thomas University.

Players will be available for interviews every day upon the conclusion of training.

Head Coach Alessandro Nesta will also be available upon the conclusion of training.

If you are interested in attending training please reply to this email with your outlet and who you would like to speak with.

