The Miami FC Adds Goalkeeper Ryan Herman

January 19, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Miami FC News Release





MIAMI-Â Former FC Dallas goalkeeper Ryan Herman has officially signed with the Miami FC today, announced the club.

"We are happy to have Herman join the team," said Technical Director Mauro Pederzoli. "His size and experience will be valuable as we push to win a championship this year."

Herman, a Fall City, Washington native, was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft after a distinguished collegiate career.

At the University of Washington, he led the PAC-12 Conference in goals against average twice and also earned First Team All-PAC-12 honors once.

After one season with FC Dallas, Herman joins fellow keepers Daniel Vega and Lionel Brown on the Miami FC roster.

