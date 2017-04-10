The Islanders Post: #NYvHAR Recap, Home Opener, & MORE

News Release

Harrisburg City Islanders Newsletter

Week of April 10, 2017

LET'S SELL OUT THE ISLAND THIS SATURDAY!

#RockTheIsland at the Islanders Home Opener on April 15!

FREE rally towel for the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Capital Blue, LLS Man of the Year, post game party, & MORE!

Tickets for the HOME OPENER are ONLY $9 until 5 p.m. on April 14!

#HARvBST MATCH PREVIEW!

It's time to renew our rivalry with the Bethlehem Steel FC on Saturday, April 15 in our HOME OPENER at FNB Field!

Last season, the Islanders went undefeated in three games against their new in-state rival and they look to keep that streak alive. Come out and see one of the best budding rivalries in the league.

#HARvOCB April 18 6:30!

Come out to the Island and keep the energy up as the we face off in our SECOND game in FOUR days against Orlando City B!

ADVANCED TICKETS ONLY $9 UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 17 AT 5 P.M.

NEW SEASON, NEW STYLE!

Check out our new NEW home kits for the 2017 season!

Don't miss your chance to grab a replica jersey at our merch store at FNB Field all season long!

ISLANDERS KNOCK OFF THE 2016 CHAMPS!

Harrisburg went into the New York Red Bulls II's arena and came out with a stunning 1-0 victory behind a goal from Manolo Sanchez and Brandon Miller's first SHUTOUT of the season!

