The Inside Pitch Returns Wednesday Evening

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB -The Inside Pitch, the official radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to airwaves on Wednesday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m. on 93.7 FM CJNU. January's guest panel includes Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, hitting coach Tom Vaeth, Wichita Wingnuts' manager Brent Clevlen, and American Association Executive Director Josh Buchholz. An additional guest will join the program to help announce the Goldeyes' latest player signing.

Forney heads into his 13th season as Goldeyes' manager, and his 22nd overall within the organization. During his first 12 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided the club to an overall .556 winning percentage, 10 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017).

Vaeth is entering his 16th season as a member of the Goldeyes' coaching staff. Since Vaeth joined the club in 2003, Winnipeg's offence has ranked in the top-five in team batting average 13 times and in the top-five in runs scored on 11 occasions. Vaeth is currently managing the California Winter League's Toronto Rush.

Clevlen was introduced as the fourth manager in Wingunts' history in November, and is the franchise's all-time leader in runs scored, base hits, home runs, and RBI. A former second round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2002, Clevlen spent four seasons at the Major League level with the Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

Buchholz was named American Association Executive Director on January 18th following a successful, 12-year run as general manager of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Buchholz was voted league executive of the year three times, including 2012 in the American Association. Buchholz will assume his new position in May.

The Inside Pitch runs from 7:00-9:00 p.m., and can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU or online at 5f65dc3eb38f26017df6b www.cjnu.ca The show will be made available on podcast at 465b20eab11c846dc14be www.goldeyes.com

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2018 season on May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2018 season are on sale now.

