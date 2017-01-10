The Inside Pitch Returns January 25th

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes "Inside Pitch" off-season radio show returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, January 25th on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The "Inside Pitch" airs on the final Wednesday of each month from January through April (full list of show dates below) from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time. The program features Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, as well as players and other guests from around the baseball industry.

The Goldeyes and CJNU will once again partner to broadcast all spring training, regular season, and potential playoff games on 93.7 FM in Winnipeg. Each Goldeyes' radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show. The "Around the Association" magazine show also returns, and will air one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast.

"We are once again proud to be the home of Goldeyes' baseball at 93.7 CJNU," said CJNU Station Manager Adam Glynn . "Radio and baseball have a relationship going back as far as the early days of the medium, so the Goldeyes are a natural fit as a key part of our summer season of programming. We're already looking forward to celebrating the 'joys of summer' with the reigning American Association champions!"

Broadcasting from the Richardson Building in Winnipeg's historic Exchange District, CJNU is a not-for-profit community station operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." It's unique programming includes a nostalgic musical focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations. Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new community location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

"The Goldeyes are very excited to continue their radio partnership with CJNU," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier . "Last year, our dedicated listeners were treated to some of the most exciting baseball in team history, and we look forward to helping them create even more great memories this summer."

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on 93.7 FM CJNU can be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, www.goldeyes.com, or through the TuneIn Radio or other apps for smart phones and tablets.

2017 Inside Pitch Radio Shows

Wednesday, January 25th

Wednesday, February 22nd

Wednesday, March 29th

Wednesday, April 26th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

