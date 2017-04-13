The Havoc Take Game One in 4-2 Victory Over Mississippi

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.- The Havoc take game one of the best of three series against the Mississippi RiverKings with a 4-2 victory Wednesday night.

"The last two weeks against tough opponents have helped prepare us for tonight," said Sy Nutkevitch.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams fought hard in the second. Huntsville kicked off the scoring with Scott Fellnermayr. The Westbank, B.C. native worked his way to the crease and gave Tyler French an opportunity to pass it across for the 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the second. But Mississippi came right back to tie the game just under five minutes later at 6:09.

Later in the second, the Havoc continued to pressure the RiverKings in the neutral zone and came up with a loose puck. After entering the zone, John Clewlow dropped off for Jordan Wood and the Surrey, B.C. rocketed a shot into the back of the net at 14:12 of the middle frame and make it a 2-1 game.

"By the third period, we knew we had to come out strong and finish them off," said Christian Powers.

Huntsville, who led after two 31 times during the regular season, headed to the third with a chance to close out the game. During the first minute of the frame, Sy Nutkevitch walked into the offensive zone on the left-wing half-wall. The Montreal, Que. native then pulled up and fed the puck to Justin Tateson, who fired home the puck just 30 seconds into the third.

With a 3-1 lead late in the third, the Havoc were forced to play shorthanded where RiverKings pulled within one on a powerplay goal at 16:49.

In the dying stages of regulation, with Mississippi's goaltender pulled, Nutkevitch pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone and marched it up ice. The 28-year-old pushed home his first of the postseason to give Huntsville the 4-2 victory.

"We need to just continue to play smart and hard with Mississippi's back to the wall on Friday and finish them out," said Nutkevitch.

Memorable Moment Tonight, marked the first time since the 2013 postseason that Huntsville won game one of a best of three series.

Next Game The Havoc will look to wrap up the season with game two from the Huntsville Iceplex on Friday, April 14th with puck drop at 7 p.m. The sold-out game will be available on SPHL Live and mixlr.com/HuntsvilleHavoc.

New Havoc App Download the new Havoc app now for iOS or Android here and begin earning Havoc Rewards points now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section.

