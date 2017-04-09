The Havoc Announce First Round Opponent and Schedule

News Release

HUNTSVILLE, AL- The Havoc announce their first-round opponent during the 2017 President's Cup Playoffs will be the Mississippi RiverKings.

After falling to the Fayetteville FireAntz on Saturday, bumping Huntsville to fourth in the standings, the Havoc will begin the first round on the road while hosting games two and three.

While boasting home ice advantage for the first time since the 2011 postseason, Huntsville will hold game two on Friday, April 14th at the Huntsville Iceplex. Limited tickets are still available and go on sale to the general public starting Monday, April 10th at 10 a.m. For more information and tickets, contact the Iceplex at 256-883-3774. If necessary, tickets for Saturday's contest will go on sale right after Friday's game. Below is a complete schedule of the first round including broadcast information.

The "Voice of the Havoc" Will Wodka will have all the postseason coverage on video stream via SPHL Live and through the Official Mixlr Radio Network of the Huntsville Havoc.

Wednesday, April 12th at Mississippi Puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

CT Watch Live Listen Live Live Tweet Friday, April 14th vs. Mississippi Puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

CT Watch Live Listen Live Live Tweet (If Necessary) Saturday, April 15th vs.

Mississippi Puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

CT Watch Live Listen Live Live Tweet

New Havoc App Stay up to date on the latest news and notes on the Huntsville Havoc by downloading the new Havoc app for iOS or Android here . Begin earning Havoc Rewards points for unforgettable in-game experiences and great swag now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section.

