The Greatest Promotion this Saturday

News Release

The Tortugas will celebrate the life of Bob Ross with the first ever Bob Ross Bobblehead on Saturday, July 15th. Bob Ross was born in Daytona Beach and spent most of his life in Volusia County, having lived in nearby New Smyrna Beach at the time of his passing.

The jam packed day will begin with a Bob Ross Happy Little Fun Run around the Ballpark in the morning. The race will begin at 9 am and will feature canvas along the course for runners to stop and paint on.

The celebration continues with a pregame painting class, conducted by seven Bob Ross certified painters in Bob Ross themed-wigs at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in the early afternoon. The painting class begins at 5 PM and is already sold out.

Gates will open at 6 PM to the general public and the first 1,000 fans will receive the first ever Bob Ross Bobblehead. The Tortugas will also host a "Happy Little Tree dedication" on the Riverwalk at that time as well. Daytona will plant a tree in Bob Ross' honor.

On hand will be life-size Bob Ross cutouts, large canvas for the fans to enjoy, Bob Ross t-shirts and DVD's, and a Bob Ross Look-a-Like Contests for fans to partake in. First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 PM against the Clearwater Threshers.

The promotion has gained national attention, through MiLB, ESPN, TSN, The Score, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports and others.


