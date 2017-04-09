The Grand Finale: Idaho 3 Alaska 2

April 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces
News Release
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - The Alaska Aces scored twice in the third period, but came up short as the Idaho Steelheads hung on for a 3-2 victory in the Aces final game ever. The Aces franchise will cease operations as an ECHL team. After a scoreless first period, Idaho's Jefferson Dahl scored at 18:43 of the second to break the stalemate. In the third period, Anthony Luciani and Joe Faust found the back of the net to push the Idaho lead to 3-0. Steven Perfetto and Pavel Laplante tallied to rally Alaska, but the tying goal wasn't to be, and the Aces, in front of a standing-room only crowd, skated off the ice to a standing ovation from an appreciative crowd. Alaska finished the season 32-30-3-7, in 6th place in the Mountain Division.
