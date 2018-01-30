The \\"Dads Have You Covered this Valentine\\"s Day

News Release

Conrad to Play Cupid with Valentine's Day Deliveries

Hickory, NC- Looking for the perfect gift this Valentine's Day? The 'Dads have you covered with the Crawdads Valentine's Day Package!

The package includes a rose courtesy of Whitfield's Flowers & More, a choice of a Crawdads or Crawmoms tee shirt, and a Family 4-Pack (4 undated tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 fries, and 4 soft drinks) all for just $50!

Valentine's Day Packages can also be personally delivered on Valentine 's Day by Conrad. Deliveries are on a first come, first served basis so secure your Valentine's Day surprise for that special someone by ordering now. All orders must be placed by February 13th and deliveries must be within 25 miles of L.P. Frans Stadium.

To order your Valentine's Day Package or for more information call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 12 th against the West Virginia Power.

For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

