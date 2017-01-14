The Bounce-Back Boys Aces Drop Orlando 4-2 Friday

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Stephen Perfetto scored twice, Ben Lake got the game-winning goal, and goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 29 shots as the Alaska Aces showed major bounce-back in a 4-2 win over Orlando Friday night at the Sullivan Arena.

The Solar Bears beat the Aces 6-2 Wednesday, prompting the turnaround.

Perfetto helped set the tone for the rematch, scoring his 18th goal of the season as he drove hard on the left wing and fired a shot that zipped by the glove of Orlando goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo. The goal at 7:52 of the first period was assisted by Ryan Trenz and Mitch Jones, who was in the Aces lineup for the first time since February 20th of last year. Jones suffered a major leg injury that day in a game at Rapid City.

Shots at the end of one were lopsided...18-3 Alaska.

The Solar Bears tied the contest at 9:05of the second period on a goal by Darik Angeli.

Alaska re-took the lead thanks to the shorthanded unassisted breakaway goal by Perfetto at 12:11. He took a loose puck at the red line, accelerated right up the middle and beat Kaskisuo five-hole.

Orlando pushed back at 15:19 with Chris Bradley's first goal of the season, leading to Lake's game-winner.

Lake gathered the puck just inside the Orlando side of the red line, and burst forward toward defenseman Eric Baier. Fading right with a quick move to his left, Lake caused Baier to loser his stick opening Lake up for the shot from the slot. It beat Kaskisuo high glove. Tim Wallace and Garet Hunt with the helpers.

In the third period, Orlando pushed for the equalizer to no avail. Peter Sivak sealed the deal with his league-leading 27th goal of the season into an empty net from Lake and Alaska skated off with its 20th win of the season.

Final shots were 40-31 Alaska.

The Aces and Solar Bears will play the third and final game of the series Saturday at 7:15pm AST at the Sullivan Arena.

