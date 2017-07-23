the Bisons Steal Christmas, Bats Shutout

News Release

Louisville, KY- The Louisville Bats (40-59) drop game-three of this four-game series and their second in-a-row to the Buffalo Bisons (42-48) on Saturday night.

The Bats Alex Blandino extended his hitting streak Saturday night to eight games and is 12-for-31 in this stretch.

The Bison's struck first in the fourth when Michael Saunders hit a solo home run to give the Bison's an early lead, 1-0.

The Bisons brought eight to the plate in the fifth inning and scored four runs, highlighted by a two-run home run by Dwight Smith.

The Bats started right-handed pitcher Rookie Davis (0-1, 5.93) pitched four and two-thirds innings, gave up six hits, five runs, all earned, recorded three strikeouts, and gave up a career-high three home runs in his first loss of the year.

The Bisons scored again once more on the seventh inning after an RBI double by Saunders scored Fields. Saunders later scored on a wild pitch from second extending the lead for the Bisons' to 7-0.

The Bison's started right-handed pitcher Chris Rowley (3-2, 2.27) pitched seven innings, allowed five hits, one walk, no runs, and recorded three strikeouts in his third win of the year.

The Bisons added one more run in the ninth inning after Smith recorded his third RBI of the game with an RBI single, scoring Saunders from second base.

The Bats and Bisons will wrap-up the four-game series tomorrow evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats look so split the series with projected starter left-handed pitcher Cody Reed (3-5, 3.61), while the Bisons are projected to start a left-handed pitcher of their own in TJ House (7-9, 4.41).

