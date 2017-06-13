\\"The Beginning of a New Era\\" for the Canadian

News Release

There are plenty of storylines awaiting Tuesday night's international soccer match at Stade Saputo in MontrÃ©al as Canada faces CuraÃ® - ao in their send-off match before the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup (4:30 p.m. PT kickoff on TSN 1, 3, 4, and 5).

Take your pick: Octavio Zambrano's men's national team coaching debut for Canada; possibly the last home international match for hometown hero Patrice Bernier; and anywhere from one to six international debuts of young international players, including a 16-year old teenager named Alphonso Davies.

Davies, who just received his Canadian citizenship last week, is one of three Vancouver Whitecaps FC players on the roster, including fellow Whitecaps FC Residency grad Russell Teibert, who could make his first national team appearance since September 2015, and Marcel de Jong, one of the most experienced players on the roster with 50 caps.

"It should be an exciting match and the players have received the message that this is a very important match," said Zambrano said. "It is the beginning of a new era and we have exciting, attacking, fast players. We have really good players here, so it will be an interesting time to decide the starting lineup for Tuesday."

This will mark the first-ever international meeting between the two nations. It also marks CuraÃ® - ao's first appearance in the final round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Since 2015, Canada has an international record of eight wins, five draws, and six losses in 22 matches; CuraÃ® - ao, meanwhile, have a record of six wins, three draws, and three losses in 12 matches, including five straight wins in 2016.

Tuesday's match also represents Canada's first match in MontrÃ©al since September 2010 when they won 2-1 over CONCACAF rivals Honduras. This time, Canada's squad features a trio of MontrÃ©al-based players in Patrice Bernier, Maxime CrÃ©peau, and Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

"It is a new start with so many young players included in the squad," said Bernier, whose last international match was in January 2015 against Iceland. "We have been learning what Octavio Zambrano wants to instill as part of his philosophy and with each training we have been putting things together to ensure we put forth the best performance on Tuesday."

CANADA

1- GK- Maxime CrÃ©peau | CAN / Impact MontrÃ©al FC

2- FB- Fraser Aird | Unattached

3- CB- Manjrekar James | HUN / Vasas Budapest

4- CB- Dejan Jakovi=C4=87 | USA / New York Cosmos

5- M- Kianz Froese | GER / Fortuna DÃ®1/4sseldorf

6- M- Samuel Piette | ESP / CD Izarra

7- M- Russell Teibert | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

8- M- Will Johnson | USA / Orlando City SC

9- F- Cyle Larin | USA / Orlando City SC

10- M- David Junior Hoilett | WAL / Cardiff City FC

11- F- Marcus Haber | SCO / Dundee FC

12- M- Alphonso Davies | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

13- M- Jonathan Osorio | CAN / Toronto FC

14- M- Mark-Anthony Kaye | USA / Louisville City FC

15- M- Adam Straith | CAN / FC Edmonton

16- M/F- Anthony Jackson-Hamel | CAN / Impact MontrÃ©al FC

17- FB- Marcel de Jong | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

18- GK- Milan Borjan | POL / MKS Korona Kielce

19- M- Raheem Edwards | CAN / Toronto FC

20- M- Patrice Bernier | CAN / Impact MontrÃ©al FC

21- FB- Juan CÃ®"rdova | CHI / CD Huachipato

23- FB- AndrÃ©s Fresenga | URU / Cerro Largo FC

24- FB- Tyler Pasher | USA / Sporting Kansas City

