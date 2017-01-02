the 2017 Soccer Calendar

The year 2017 is shaping up to be another massive one for North American soccer. Here's a rundown of key dates and events for your calendar.Winter 2017

Early January: MLS schedule release Every team's full slate of 2017 regular season matches is revealed, with about two months to go until opening day.

January 8-12: adidas MLS Player Combine in Carson, California The final chance for college soccer's top players to impress MLS coaches before the SuperDraft.

January 13: MLS SuperDraft in Los Angeles, California Staged amidst the sprawling NSCAA Convention, which this year takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, this is where MLS teams hunt for talents like Jack Harrison and Cyle Larin. Whitecaps FC own the seventh overall pick.

January 14-February 5: Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon Several MLS players hope to earn the chance to take part in Africa's biggest international tournament, hosted this year by the West African nation of Gabon. The winner represents the continent at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

January 22: Canada MNT vs. Bermuda in Hamilton, Bermuda Canada begin the new year with an island trip to the midst of the Atlantic Ocean for a friendly that caps a near-two-week January training camp of their own.

January 23: MLS preseason begins Players report to their respective clubs for the first stages of the run-up to opening day 2017, Whitecaps FC depart for Wales.

February 9-15: Timbers Preseason Tournament in Portland, Oregon Providence Park again welcomes several professional clubs - this year Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps FC - for the Rose City's preseason tournament (tickets).

February 11: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy in Las Vegas The longtime California Clasico rivals visit Sin City's Cashman Field for a preseason tussle.

February 21-March 2: CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals The knockout stages of North America's international club championship tournament get underway with the eight survivors of the group stage, which this year includes three MLS sides, battling in two-legged home-and-away series.

- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York Red Bulls (2/22 & 3/2)

- Arabe Unido vs. FC Dallas (2/23 & 3/1)

- Saprissa vs. Pachuca (2/21 & 2/28)

- Pumas vs. Tigres (2/22 & 3/1)

February 17-March 5: CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica The Under-20 sides from the US, Canada and 10 other nations from across the region gather to compete, with the top four finishers earning qualification to the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. Matches will take place at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica and the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa.

Spring 2017

March 3-5: MLS Opening Weekend The league's 22nd season gets underway with expansion debutants Minnesota United FC visiting the Portland Timbers for a Friday night duel at Providence Park on March 3, followed by seven matches on Saturday, March 4 and three on Sunday, March 5, including Whitecaps FC's MLS home opener against Eastern Conference side Philadelphia Union.

March 14-April 5: Semifinals of 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions League The CCL resumes with the four survivors of the quarterfinal round meeting in another set of two-legged, home-and-home series; the winners advance to the championship final.

April 21-May 7: CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in Panama Many of the top young players from the US, Canada and 10 of their neighboring nations battle to earn one of four spots in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Matches will take place at the Estadio Maracana and Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

April 19-26: 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions League Final CCL concludes with a two-legged final; the winners earn regional bragging rights and the chance to represent CONCACAF at the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

April 27-May 7: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, Bahamas This event heads to North America for the first time ever. With the host nation automatically qualifying, the US, Canada and 14 other CONCACAF nations will gather at the same site in February to compete in this region's qualifying event, where the top two finishers will earn World Cup berths.

May 20-June 11: FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea The world watches to see if the next batch of global stars will rise when top young talents gather for this year's edition of the biennial tournament.

Summer 2017

June 17-July 2: 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russia This quadrennial event serves as both a competition between the top national teams from each global region and a warm-up for the host nation for the following year's World Cup. Brazil have won the last three editions; this year Mexico will represent CONCACAF for the second straight time.

June/July: 2017 Amway Canadian Championship Canada's five pro teams will play for the Voyageurs Cup, national bragging rights and a spot in the 2018-19 CONCACAF Champions League.

July 7-26: 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup The North American region's top international tournament will unfold at 14 venues in 13 cities across the United States this summer, including three MLS stadiums. As seeded teams, the United States and Mexico already know the sites for their group-stage matches.

Late July: 2017 MLS All-Star Game (venue TBA) The league's annual mid-summer showcase.

Fall 2017

October 6-28: 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India Top teenage talents from across the globe gather in one of the beautiful game's final frontiers.

Late October: 2017 MLS #DecisionDay The 34-week MLS regular season concludes with synchronized kickoffs across the Eastern and Western Conferences. Positioning for the playoffs, as well as team and individual accolades, will be decided on that final day.

November/December: 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs 12 teams battle to survive and advance in the final chapter of the year-long quest for the MLS Cup.

November 6-14: Intercontinental playoffs for World Cup qualifying (venues TBA) The final spots in Russia 2018 will be determined as four of the top-placed teams to miss out on automatic qualification from their respective confederations meet in two-legged, home-and-home series. CONCACAF's fourth-place finisher in the Hex will meet a team from the Asian Football Confederation, while CONMEBOL meets Oceania in the other playoff.

December 1: World Cup Draw in Moscow The groups and schedules for Russia 2018 will be determined by FIFA at what is usually a flashy, star-studded occasion.

Early December: 2017 MLS Cup A new champion will be crowned.

December 6-16: 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in United Arab Emirates Will we see an MLS team take on the world's best on the shores of the Persian Gulf? They'll have to win the CONCACAF Champions League in April to earn that chance.

December 9-10: 2017 College Cup, Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania The final four survivors of the NCAA Division I men's soccer postseason tournament compete for the national championship at the home of the Philadelphia Union.

