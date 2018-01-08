Thatcher Demko and Reid Boucher Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that Comets goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward Reid Boucher have been named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic roster.

Demko, 22, has appeared in 22 games with the Comets this season and ranks tied for seventh in the AHL for wins (11), fifth in save percentage (.924) and 10th in goals against average (2.41). The San Diego, California native also ranks third in saves (653) and minutes played (1342:50). The 6-4, 204-pound goaltender was named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for October compiling a record of 4-1-0 with a .950 save percentage, a 1.61 goals against average and a 33-save shutout against the Rochester Americans.

Demko was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Boucher, 24, currently leads the Comets in goals (13), points (25) and shots (88) through 25 games this season. He also shares the team lead in assists (12) and power play goals (five). The East Lansing, Michigan native leads the AHL with three shootout goals in three attempts and tallied his first career four-point game on December 1 vs. Bridgeport with two goals and two assists. Boucher has collected two different five-game point streaks this season in which he amassed eight points each occasion. The 5-10, 191-pound forward has appeared in 115 NHL games (17-20-37) and 194 AHL games (76-59-135) and is currently in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks.

The fifth-year professional is appearing in his first AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in nearby Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.

