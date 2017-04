Thank You Titan Town

News Release

The Titans would like to thank each and every fan, sponsor, off ice official, medical staff member, Team Titans volunteer and intern for all of their support this season! Although the season did not end as planned we hope that everyone enjoyed being a part of Titan Town! Next year is our year and we look forward to your continued support!

Please join us for our end of season fan and volunteer appreciation party this Thursday April 13th from 7-8:30pm. It will be held downstairs in the Penalty Box area and lobby. Food and soda will be provided. Desserts are always welcome!

Please RSVP to Tricia Coe at t.coe@danburytitans.com and let us know if you can make it. We hope to see you there!

A Big Thanks to our 2016-17 Sponsors!

Fairfield County Bank - Family and Children's Aide - Decker Tool Rental

Unilock - Bruce Bennett Nissan - Mobile Rescue

Papa John's - Vision Designs - Ideal Furniture

Hocon Gas - Ingersoll Auto - Barden Corporation

Flagstar Bank - Mitchell Oil Co. - Buffalo Wild Wings

Cultec - Elmer's Diner - Dental Associates of CT

Tribuna - StraiTek - TK's American Cafe

Webster Bank - Virtual Density - Mack Media Group

Three Brothers Diner - Kennedy Flats - House of Warmth

NULO - CityCenter Danbury - New Fairfield Press, Inc.

Aflac - M & T Bank - Two Steps Downtown Grille

Hamlin Cycles - Danbury Orthopedics - YardApes

Cirone Friedberg - Arthur Murray - Jersey Mike's

La Quinta - Sleep Number - Western Connecticut State University

The Edge Performance Training - Savings Bank of Danbury - C2 Education

Christie and Company - Calibrate Marketing and Mentoring - Tiger's Den

Hartsburg Chiropractic - Urgent Care - Vision Designs

Complete Payroll Solutions - 1st and 10 Sports Bar - Insurlynx

Carmine's - Macaroni Kid

Danbury Arena Can Get You on the Ice Today!

Public Sessions - Learn to Skate - Birthday Parties

Learn to Play Hockey Clinics