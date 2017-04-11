Texas Stars Weekly Update

News Release

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars conclude the final week of the 2016-17 season with three games against their in-state rival, the San Antonio Rampage.

-- THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE -- April 12 at 7:30 p.m. CST, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. CST and April 15 at 7 p.m. CST vs. San Antonio Rampage:

The Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage meet for the final three games of the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The two clubs will face off in Cedar Park, at H-E-B Center, on Wednesday and Saturday, and at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Friday. In the previous 11 meetings, Texas holds a 7-3-0-1 record against San Antonio, and eight of the games this season have been decided by a goal. Brandon DeFazio leads all skaters in the series with nine points (2-79) for the Stars while Rocco Grimaldi leads all skaters with six goals in 11 games against Texas.

-- LAST WEEK'S RESULTS -- April 5 vs. Bakersfield Condors, 4-3 Win:

The Texas Stars opened up a pair of three-goal leads in the game, and held off a late push from the Bakersfield Condors, to take home a 4-3 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park last Wednesday. The Stars scored the first three goals of the night in the opening 10 minutes to chase Bakersfield goaltender Nick Ellis. Cole Ully's second-period goal held up as the game-winner, and rookie Nick Caamano tallied his first career point with an assist in his Texas debut.

April 8 at Charlotte Checkers, 9-3 Loss:

A four-goal outburst in period one set the tone for the Charlotte Checkers as they cruised to a 9-3 win over the Texas Stars at Bojangles' Coliseum last Saturday. Matej Stransky scored two of the Stars' three goals in the game. Aleksi Saarela (1-23) and Dennis Robertson (2-13) each tallied three-point games for Charlotte. Tom McCollum stopped 15 of 18 shots in net to earn his 11th win in 14 games.

April 9 at Charlotte Checkers, 3-1 Loss:

Justin Peters made the saves when needed, and Gavin Bayreuther's late third-period goal gave the Texas Stars a chance, but the Charlotte Checkers earned a 3-1 win at Bojangle's Coliseum on Sunday. The Stars and Checkers split their four-game season series in the finish, and the home team won every game. Bayreuther drilled home his second career goal for the Stars with 1:07 left in regulation, but Connor Brickley's empty-net tally for Charlotte sealed the final result. Tom McCollum stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win for the Checkers.

-- PRACTICE/TRAVEL SCHEDULE -- Monday: Day Off

Tuesday: Practice, 10 a.m. CST

Wednesday: Texas Stars vs. San Antonio Rampage, 7:30 p.m. CST

Thursday: Practice, 10 a.m. CST

Friday: Texas Stars at San Antonio Rampage, 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday: Texas Stars vs. San Antonio Rampage, 7:00 p.m. CST

Sunday: Exit Interviews

-- UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -- Wednesday against the Rampage is an H-E-B Night with the Stars where fans can save $5 on their ticket purchase at the box office by donating an H-E-B-branded, non-perishable food item. Saturday's game is Fan Appreciation Night with the Texas Stars. Prizes, autographed items and more will be given away to various lucky seats and rows throughout H-E-B Center as the Stars thank their fans for their support this season. The game will also feature a Stars Green T-Shirt Giveaway.

Saturday's game is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and will feature Coke Zero Family Four-Packs. The first Stars player to score wins free scratch tickets for a lucky row of seats at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, courtesy of the Texas Lottery, and fans can purchase four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks starting at just $16 per person, courtesy of Coke Zero.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

