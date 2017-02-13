Texas Stars Weekly Update

Texas Stars Weekly Update Stars Host Chicago Wolves for Pink in the Rink Weekend

Last week's record: 2-0-0-0 Overall record: 23-20-1-2

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Stars close out their homestand with a pair of games against the Chicago Wolves for their annual Pink in the Rink Weekend event to fight breast cancer, presented by Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

-- THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE -- February 17 at 7:30 p.m. and February 18 at 7 p.m. CST vs. Chicago Wolves:

The Texas Stars will face the Chicago Wolves for the second and third time this season in a back-to-back weekend set on Friday and Saturday. The Wolves earned the win in the first meeting with a 4-3 finish on Nov. 30 in Chicago. Texas holds an 11-5-1-0 all-time home record against the Wolves. Chicago forward Kenny Agostino earned a goal and two assists in the opening matchup of the season series to lead all skaters while forward Jason Dickinson leads Texas with a goal and an assist.

-- LAST WEEK'S RESULTS -- February 10 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2 Win:

Matt Mangene and Brandon DeFazio scored 26 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Texas Stars to a 3-2 win on Friday night over the Tucson Roadrunners to open up a two-game weekend set between the two clubs. Andrew Bodnarchuk also scored for Texas while Travis Morin recorded his 300th career assist as a Star on DeFazio's goal. Justin Peters stopped 25 of 27 shots against his former club to earn his second win as a Star and his seventh overall this year.

February 11 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2 Win:

The Texas Stars power play unit scored four goals to lead the way to a 6-2 win on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars went 4-for-7 on the man-advantage to win their third straight game and sweep their weekend set to close the gap on the Roadrunners, who control the last playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Justin Peters stopped 26 of 28 shots to win his third straight game in net. Travis Morin and Nick Ebert each tallied a goal and two assists to lead the Stars' offense. Gemel Smith earned a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the contest with a goal, an assist and a fight, and Remi Elie scored the Stars' AHL-leading 10th short-handed goal of the season.

-- PRACTICE/TRAVEL SCHEDULE -- Monday: Day Off

Tuesday: Practice, 10 a.m. CST

Wednesday: Practice, 10 a.m. CST

Thursday: Practice, 10 a.m. CST

Friday: Texas Stars vs. Chicago Wolves, 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday: Texas Stars vs. Chicago Wolves, 7:00 p.m. CST

Sunday: Travel Day

-- NEWS, NOTES AND UPCOMING MILESTONES - Justin Peters is now 3-1-0 in his first four games with the Stars with a 2.02 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. The veteran netminder was acquired via trade from the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 2. Forward Ethan Werek appeared in his 300th career AHL game on Saturday against Tucson. The Stars (.533 pct.) currently trail the Tucson Roadrunners (.560 pct) for the last available playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The two teams meet one more time on March 22 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

-- UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -- Friday's and Saturday's games against the Chicago Wolves are the Stars' annual Pink in the Rink event to raise breast cancer awareness, presented by Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. The Stars will wear specialty pink-themed jerseys for both games and fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys through a silent auction each night. The auction winners will be determined on Saturday, and those fans will have the chance to meet the players to receive their jerseys after the game.

Fans can save money on Friday with a Texas Stars Two-Pack of tickets to the game. It will also be a Hat Trick Friday with the Stars with $3 specials on beer and soda, plus $4 specials on Robert Mondavi Private Selection wine.

Saturday's game features a Pink Infinity Scarf giveaway, courtesy of CPRMC. The game is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and will feature Coke Zero Family Four-Packs. The first Stars player to score wins free scratch tickets for a lucky row of seats at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, courtesy of the Texas Lottery, and fans can purchase four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks starting at just $16 per person, courtesy of Coke Zero.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

