Texas Stars Weekly Update

January 30, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





Texas Stars Weekly Update Stars Prepare for a Home-and-Home Series with San Antonio

Last week's record: 0-3-0-0 Overall record: 20-19-1-2

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Stars return to action after the 2017 AHL All-Star Break with a home-and-home set against the in-state rival San Antonio Rampage.

-- THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE - February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio and February 4 at 7 p.m. CST vs. San Antonio Rampage:

The Texas Stars square off against the San Antonio Rampage in a home-and-home weekend set on Friday and Saturday. Texas currently holds a 5-2-0-0 record over their Pacific Division Rivals and has outscored San Antonio, 21-17, over the course of their first seven meetings. Stars forward Brandon DeFazio leads all skaters in the series with eight points (2-68) while Jim O'Brien (2-35) and J.T. Compher (1-45) lead the Rampage with five points.

-- LAST WEEK'S RESULTS -- January 24 at 7:30 p.m. CST vs. Manitoba Moose, 2-1 Loss:

Two power play goals and a 27-save performance by goaltender Eric Comrie proved to be too much for the Texas Stars to overcome in a 2-1 home loss on Tuesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Travis Morin scored the Stars' only goal in the game. Dan DeSalvo provided all the offense for Manitoba in the win. Landon Bow suffered the loss despite allowing just two goals on 25 shots in his sixth consecutive start for Texas.

January 27 vs. Bakersfield Condors, 6-3 Loss:

After two tightly played periods, Ryan Hamilton scored twice in the third to pull the Bakersfield Condors away in a 6-3 win over the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center. Travis Morin, Matej Stransky and Caleb Herbert each scored for Texas in the loss. Jonas Gustavsson earned the win for Bakersfield stopping 33 shots. Maxime Lagace suffered the loss in relief going 14 of 16 for the Stars after relieving Landon Bow at the start of the second period.

January 28 vs. Bakersfield Condors, 4-2 Loss:

The Texas Stars blitzed all game long, but goaltender Nick Ellis made 44 saves in net to steal a 4-2 road win for the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Ellis' performance gave the Condors a weekend sweep of their two-game set against the Stars. Denis Gurianov and Brandon DeFazio each scored for Texas. Josh Currie's second period goal held up as the game-winner for the Condors. Texas outshot the Condors, 46-17, in the game.

-- PRACTICE/TRAVEL SCHEDULE -- Monday: All-Star Break

Tuesday: All-Star Break

Wednesday: Practice, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Practice, 10 a.m.

Friday: Texas Stars at San Antonio Rampage, 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday: Texas Stars vs. San Antonio Rampage, 7:00 p.m. CST

Sunday: Day Off

-- NEWS, NOTES AND UPCOMING MILESTONES - Matej Stransky represented the Stars at the AHL's 2017 All-Star Classic this week in Lehigh Valley, Pa. Travis Morin is on a five-game point streak for Texas with seven points over that stretch (4-37). Saturday's game against Bakersfield was Mattias Backman's 100th game, and Brendan Ranford's 250th game, as a Texas Star. Brandon DeFazio's power play goal on Saturday against Bakersfield was the 100th goal of his professional career. DeFazio also appeared in the 400th game of his AHL career on Friday against the Condors.

-- UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -- Saturday's game against San Antonio features a Stars Traveling Tumbler giveaway, courtesy of The Smile Generation. The game is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and will feature Coke Zero Family Four-Packs. The first Stars player to score wins free scratch tickets for a lucky row of seats at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, courtesy of the Texas Lottery, and fans can purchase four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks starting at just $16 per person, courtesy of Coke Zero.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

