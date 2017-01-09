Texas Stars Weekly Update

January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - After a five-week stretch in the state of Texas, the Stars hit the road this week for a four-game trek beginning Wednesday in Ontario, Calif.

-- THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE -- January 11 at 9 p.m. CST at Ontario Reign:

The Texas Stars and Ontario Reign will meet for the fourth and final time during the 2016-17 regular season on Wednesday. The Stars dropped the first of four matchups in overtime, but responded with back-to-back wins against their Pacific Division rivals on home ice. The two wins were the first that Texas has earned against Ontario since the team relocated from Manchester, N.H. for the start of the 2015-16 season. Historically, the Reign hold a 7-1-1-0 record against Texas with four of the nine total matchups requiring overtime.

January 13 and January 14 at 8:05 p.m. CST at Tucson Roadrunners:

The Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners will square off for their second and third meetings of the season on Friday and Saturday. The Stars, who won the first matchup between the two clubs in overtime with a goal from forward Jason Dickinson, sit one spot behind the fourth-place Roadrunners in the Pacific Division. Texas forward Ethan Werek and Tucson forward Chris Mueller lead all skaters in the series with two points each (1-12).

-- LAST WEEK'S RESULTS -- January 6 vs. Cleveland Monsters, 4-2 Win:

In his season debut for the Texas Stars, Patrik Nemeth tallied a shorthanded goal and added an assist to highlight a 4-2 win over the defending Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars snapped their three-game skid with the win. Nemeth's second period marker was Texas' league-leading ninth short-handed goal this season. Maxime Lagace stopped 23 of 25 shots in net to earn his 10th win of the season. It was also Nemeth's 100th game as a Star after being assigned by the NHL's Dallas Stars on a conditioning stint Friday morning.

January 7 vs. Cleveland Monsters, 2-1 Shootout Loss:

In a tightly contested goaltending duel, Alex Broadhurst provided the winning goal to lift the Cleveland Monsters to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Texas Stars on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Broadhurst scored the shootout-winner for the Monsters in the fourth round to beat Maxime Lagace of the Stars. Caleb Herbert tallied the Stars' only goal in regulation and again in the shootout. Anton Forsberg earned the win in net stopping 38 of 39 shots. Lagace suffered the loss going 28 of 29. Texas took three out of four points in their two-game weekend set against the American Hockey League's defending Calder Cup Champions.

-- PRACTICE/TRAVEL SCHEDULE -- Monday: Practice, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Travel Day

Wednesday: Texas Stars vs. Ontario Reign, 9:00 p.m. CST

Thursday: Travel Day

Friday: Texas Stars vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 8:05 p.m. CST

Saturday: Texas Stars vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 8:05 p.m. CST

Sunday: Travel Day

-- NEWS, NOTES AND UPCOMING MILESTONES -- Justin Dowling currently has 199 points in his AHL career. Ethan Werek is one point shy of 100 in his AHL career. Saturday's game against Cleveland was the 100th game in the pro career of goaltender Maxime Lagace. The Dallas Stars assigned defenseman Patrik Nemeth to Texas last Friday for a conditioning stint with the team. Friday's matchup against Cleveland was the 100th game in the pro career of Jason Dickinson.

-- UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -- The Stars return home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they host the Manitoba Moose on a Winning Wednesday. Fans with a ticket stub from the Stars' win over the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 21 can receive a free ticket at the box office for the Jan. 18 game. If the Stars win over Manitoba, fans can redeem those tickets stubs for a free ticket to the team's next Wednesday game on March 8 against Grand Rapids.

Jan. 18 is also an H-E-B Night where fans can receive a $5 discount off their ticket purchase when they donate an H-E-B-branded, non-perishable food item at the box office.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

