Texas Stars, Cedar Park Regional and American Cancer Society Team Up for Pink in the Rink

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday the team will partner with the American Cancer Society for this year's seventh annual Pink in the Rink Weekend, presented by Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

The Stars will wear specialty pink-themed jerseys as they host the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Throughout the weekend, breast cancer survivors and volunteers will participate in various in-game activities, such as flag presentations and intermission contests. Funds will be raised for the American Cancer Society through the game-worn jersey silent auction, mystery puck sales and Chuck-a-Puck contests during both games.

Additionally, a portion of money from tickets sold through the American Cancer Society will benefit the organization. Last year's Pink in the Rink Weekend raised $20,000 to support local women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Texas Stars' Pink in the Rink jerseys will be auctioned off through a silent auction held at the games, with winners having the opportunity to meet the player after the conclusion of Saturday's game and receive the jersey "off their back".

In addition to opening Pink in the Rink Weekend, Friday's game will also feature Texas Stars Two-Packs and a Hat Trick Friday promotion with $3 beer and soft drinks, plus $4 Robert Mondavi Private Selection Wine. Saturday's game is a Coke Zero Family Four Pack Night, where fans can purchase four tickets, hot dogs and soft drinks for as low as $16 per person. Saturday's game is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and features a Stars Infinity Scarf giveaway, courtesy of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.