Texas Signs Brendan O'Donnell

February 9, 2017





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the team has signed forward Brendan O'Donnell to a professional tryout agreement.

O'Donnell, 24, joins the Stars from the ECHL's Florida Everblades, where he was playing in his second professional season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward was fourth in the ECHL with 55 points (29-2655) in 42 games this season with Florida. O'Donnell's 29 goals were second overall in the league.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native tallied 37 points (17-2037) in his rookie campaign with Florida last season and ended the 2015-16 season with goals in nine consecutive contests.

O'Donnell graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2015 after appearing in 121 games and recording 55 points (27-2855) over a four-year career. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010.

