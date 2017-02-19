Texas Signs Aaron Harstad to Tryout Agreement
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Sunday the team has signed defenseman Aaron Harstad to a professional tryout agreement.
Harstad (HAR-stad), 22, joins the Stars after appearing in 37 ECHL games this season, 33 with the Norfolk Admirals and four with the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner competed in 26 games last season for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, recording four assists.
The Stevens Point, Wisc. native is a former seventh-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.