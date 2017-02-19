Texas Signs Aaron Harstad to Tryout Agreement

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Sunday the team has signed defenseman Aaron Harstad to a professional tryout agreement.

Harstad (HAR-stad), 22, joins the Stars after appearing in 37 ECHL games this season, 33 with the Norfolk Admirals and four with the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner competed in 26 games last season for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, recording four assists.

The Stevens Point, Wisc. native is a former seventh-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

