Texas Rangers Announce Dell Diamond Winter Caravan Attendees

January 5, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced Thursday afternoon that manager Jeff Banister, current Rangers bench coach and former Round Rock Express manager Steve Buechele, reliever Sam Dyson and radio broadcaster Eric Nadel will highlight the list of attendees at the annual Academy Sports + Outdoors Winter Caravan, coming to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, January 17. Other attendees are TBA.

The luncheon, presented by Cody Pools, will be held in the United Heritage Conference Center. The event will start at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. There will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees following the luncheon and presentation.

Tickets to the event are on sale now through the Express ticket office by calling (512) 255-2255 or online at RoundRockExpress.com . Individual general admission tickets are $50 each and a reserved table of eight is available for $320.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.