Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been assigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Desrosiers, 21, has appeared in seven games this season with Texas with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.25 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. He was a second-round pick of Dallas (54th overall) in 2013. In six ECHL contests with Idaho, the rookie goaltender is 1-2-0 with a 4.12 goals against average and an .892 save percentage.

