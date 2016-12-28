Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been assigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Desrosiers, 21, has appeared in seven games this season with Texas with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.25 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. He was a second-round pick of Dallas (54th overall) in 2013. In six ECHL contests with Idaho, the rookie goaltender is 1-2-0 with a 4.12 goals against average and an .892 save percentage.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016
- Detroit Assigns Bertuzzi and Lashoff to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Brett Howden to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 28-January 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Host Tucson at 7:00 p.m. Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Brandon Halverson To Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Swap Goaltenders with ECHL Florida - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers and T-Birds Square off Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.