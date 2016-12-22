Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been assigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Desrosiers, 21, has appeared in seven games this season with Texas with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.25 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. He was a second-round pick of Dallas (54th overall) in 2013. In five ECHL contests with Idaho, the rookie goaltender is 1-1-0 with a 3.63 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Photo Credit:

TEXAS STARS: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 2100 Avenue of the Stars. Cedar Park, TX 78613. 512-600-5000.

CONTACT: Brien Rea. Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. 512-600-5016, brea@texasstars.com.

BECOME A TEXAS STARS SEASON TICKET HOLDER

For more information on full or partial season ticket packages call 512-GO-STARS, e-mail tickets@texasstars.com or visit TexasStars.com.

TEXAS STARS IN THE COMMUNITY

To schedule an event call Morgan Hurley, Texas Stars Foundation Director at 512-600-5186 or mhurley@texasstars.com.

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact Michael Delay, VP of Corporate Sales, Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, at 512-600-5193 or mdelay@texasstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.