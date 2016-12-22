Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been assigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Desrosiers, 21, has appeared in seven games this season with Texas with a 2-2-0 record, a 3.25 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. He was a second-round pick of Dallas (54th overall) in 2013. In five ECHL contests with Idaho, the rookie goaltender is 1-1-0 with a 3.63 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.



