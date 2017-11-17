Tesho Akindele is the first MLS player to earn his degree online through a partnership with SNHU

News Release

Frisco, TX - Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and FC Dallas are teaming up to host a surprise graduation party and diploma delivery for Major League Soccer (MLS) player, Tesho Akindele, on Friday, November 17 at Toyota Stadium. Akindele is the first MLS player to earn his degree online from SNHU, as part of a partnership between the League and the University.

For many professional soccer players with rigorous training and travel schedules, completing a college degree on campus is not always possible, but through the partnership between MLS and SNHU, all MLS players and full-time staff now have the opportunity to earn their degree online while juggling their schedules. Currently, more than 40 players and 50 staff members across the League are enrolled at SNHU pursuing both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Akindele finished his degree with a near-perfect GPA and is already enrolled in a master's program in finance with SNHU. He is a forward for FC Dallas and is also a member of the Canadian National Team.

What: Diploma delivery and surprise graduation party for Tesho Akindele, FC Dallas forward

When: Friday, November 17, 2017 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Who: Tesho Akindele, FC Dallas forward

Dan Hunt, President, FC Dallas

FC Dallas Players and Staff

Steve Thiel, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, SNHU

Where: Toyota Stadium, Winners Club (please enter through the West Gate) 9200 World Cup Way, Suite 202, Frisco, TX 75033

Why: Tesho Akindele is the first MLS player to earn his degree online from SNHU as part of a partnership between the League and the University to help players and staff earn their degrees while juggling their travel schedules.

Since Tesho is unable to attend Commencement in New Hampshire in May due to his MLS schedule, SNHU and FC Dallas will recognize his accomplishment and decision to pursue his master's degree, by throwing a surprise celebration and delivering his diploma to him on the team's last day in Dallas before the offseason.

Visuals: Among FC Dallas players and staff, MLS staff, and SNHU guests, Tesho will receive his diploma from SNHU at the surprise graduation party.

