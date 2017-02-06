Ten Commemorative Giveaways Unveiled to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

(Allentown, Pa.) - In recognition and celebration of their 10th-anniversary season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are debuting a collector's series of ten anniversary-themed giveaways for the upcoming 2017 season. All of these giveaways include the club's special gold-edition 10th-anniversary logo, signifying the gold standard of the club and its fans. Single-game tickets for the 2017 season presented by Capital BlueCross will go on sale beginning on Saturday, Mar. 4, at 9 a.m. during the club's annual National Pig Day celebration at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs' home opener is tabbed for Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 7:05 p.m. against the Pawtucket Red Sox and features a 10th-anniversary Fleece Blanket giveaway for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Opening Night to enjoy all of the festivities, including a Thursday Night Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with $1 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts.

A pair of additional anniversary-themed giveaways are slated for opening weekend, including a Garden Gnome on Saturday, April 8 for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older and an Oversized Pennant on Sunday, April 9 for the first 1,500 youngsters 17 and under.

The summer slate is loaded with anniversary-themed items beginning on Thursday, July 13 with a 10th-anniversary pint glass giveaway for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older. The next night's Umbrella giveaway for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older will also include the specialty gold-etched anniversary logo.

One of the most anticipated giveaways of the summer season is scheduled for Monday, July 24 -- a 10th-anniversary Christmas Ornament keepsake for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older to celebrate Christmas in July. Other summer anniversary giveaways include a Puzzle (Sunday, July 30), a Cap (Wednesday, Aug. 9) and Youth Replica Jersey (Saturday, Aug. 12).

The tenth and final anniversary giveaway item features the IronPigs 10-Year Anniversary Team on a Deck of Cards for the first 3,000 fans 18 and older. This must-have card set features some of the most well-known players in franchise history, including Andy Tracy, Rich Thompson, Maikel Franco and Erik Kratz.

This is the first in a series of announcements regarding the IronPigs' 2017 promotional schedule. Later this week, the IronPigs will also be unveiling the following:

- 2017 Bobblehead Giveaways (Tuesday, Feb. 7)

- Remaining 2017 Giveaways (Wednesday, Feb. 8)

- 2017 Jersey Auctions (Thursday, Feb. 9)

- 2017 Fireworks Dates and Weekly Promos (Friday, Feb. 10)

The IronPigs are debuting the brand-new Bacon, USA, Membership Program next season -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous new amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to an annual holiday party, an invitation to an exclusive player and coaches photo session and more. For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447). Memberships and group outings are on sale now.

The 2017 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

The preliminary promotional schedule (subject to change) is listed below.

- 4/6 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Fleece Blanket, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 4/8 (6:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Garden Gnome, Capital BlueCross (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 4/9 (1:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Oversized Pennant (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

- 7/13 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Pint Glass, UGI (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 7/14 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Umbrella, The Morning Call (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 7/24 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Christmas Ornament, United States Cold Storage (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 7/29 (1:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Puzzle (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

- 8/9 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Cap (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

- 8/12 (6:35 p.m.): 10th anniversary Youth Replica Jersey, Coca-Cola (First 1,500 youth 17 and under)

- 8/21 (7:05 p.m.): 10th anniversary Team Deck of Cards (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

