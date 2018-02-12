Ten Admiral Alums Begin Quest for Gold

Milwaukee, WI - Led by current Admirals forward Bobby Butler, 10 Admiral Alumni will be competing for gold in South Korea when the preliminary games for Men's Hockey get underway on Wednesday, February 14.

When he left for the Olympics last week, Butler was the Ads leading scoring with 34 points and he was also tops on the team with 21 goals. He is just the fourth Admiral to ever participate in the Olympic Games as a current member of the team, joining Simon Moser (Switzerland, 2014), Alex Sulzer (Germany, 2010), and Petr Smrek (Slovakia, 2002).

Joining Butler on TeamUSA is defenseman Jon Blum, who played with the Admirals from 2008-12. Blum skated in 216 games with Milwaukee, the most of any Ads Alum in PyongChang, recording 23 goals and adding 90 assists to go along with 214 penalty minutes.

Swedish Goalie Magnus Hellberg is the only other of the 10 to have played for more than one season in Milwaukee. Hellberg saw action in 98 games as an Admiral over the course of three seasons, going 42-36-7 with a 2.37 goals against average.

Joining those three are Stefan Elliot (Canada), Martin Erat (Czech Republic), Bryan Young (South Korea), Simon Moser (Switzerland), Peter Olvecky (Slovakia), Viktor Stalberg (Sweden), and Jani Lajunen (Finland).

The Admirals have had three Alumni earn the gold medal. Shea Weber did it with Team Canada in 2012 and 2016, while Mikhail Shtalenkov played with the Unified Team in 1992 and Buzz Schneider was on the Miracle on Ice 1980 US Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Team.

