Tejada Contributes to Tides' Rally

RubÃ©n Tejada doubled twice and drove in four to help power Norfolk to a 9-8 comeback win over the Charlotte Knights Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

The Tides had trailed the contest 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, but Norfolk began its rally with three runs against Knights starter Jordan Stephens. Chance Sisco and Drew Dosch both singled to ignite the offense, and Tejada followed with a double into the left-center field gap to plate two runs. Armando Araiza later added a sacrifice fly to pull the Tides within 6-5.

Norfolk continued its offensive onslaught one inning later, when Breyvic Valera opened the inning with a single off of Rob Scahill (2-4) before coming around to score on a double off the center field wall by DJ Stewart.

One out later, Sisco plated Stewart with a single to give Norfolk the lead, and Tejada capped the scoring in the inning with another two-run double - this time down the left field line - that gave the Tides a 9-6 advantage.

The Tides held that 9-6 lead until the ninth inning, but Charlotte rallied against Tim Melville to pull within a run. Eloy Jimenez, the #1 prospect in the White Sox system, opened the inning with a single - his fourth hit of the contest - before coming around to score on a double from Seby Zavala. Zavala later scored on a wild pitch to pull the Knights within a run, but Melville struck out Patrick Leonard to end the contest and earn his fourth save of the season.

Andrew Faulkner (6-1) earned the victory after allowing one run on four hits over a season-high 3.2 innings of relief. Evan Phillips followed Faulkner's efforts with two shutout innings of relief, striking out three.

The Tides clubbed six doubles in the contest, with Tejada, Stewart and Araiza each doubling twice in the winning effort. Valera added a triple as part of a two-hit effort, as six different Norfolk players registered a multi-hit game.

With the win, Norfolk (67-62) pulled within 1.5 games of Indianapolis in the IL Wild Card chase. The Tides are also 5.0 games back of Durham in the IL South division with 11 games to play. Eight of Norfolk's final 11 games will come against the Bulls.

The Tides will welcome in the division-leading Bulls to Harbor Park on Friday to start the final regular season home series of the season. Friday is First Responders Night at Harbor Park, and all active first responders, firefighters, police and EMTs can show their ID at the box office to get discounted tickets. The first 4,000 fans will also receive a 2018 Team Photo, courtesy of John's Tax Service. First pitch is set for 7:05, with gates opening at 6:00 pm.

Notes: The victory improved Norfolk to 27-17 in one-run games this season...Playing on his 28th birthday, Mike Yastrzemski singled, walked twice and scored two runs...Charlotte's Rob Scahill allowed 13 earned runs over 2.0 relief innings in the five-game series...Norfolk finished 14-9 against Charlotte during the 2018 season, including 8-5 at Harbor Park.

