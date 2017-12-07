Teddy Bear Toss presented by Frontier Communications is Saturday, December 16!

News Release

Reign Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss to Support Families in Need this Holiday Season

Bring New or Gently Used Stuffed Animal to Toss on the Ice After the Reign's First Goal in Support of Children in Need This Holiday Season!

Forward T.J. Hensick scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal last season. Who will score the goal this year? Click here to watch the highlight. Watch Justin Auger score the 2015 Teddy Bear Toss and time lapse here!

Teddy bears will also be available for purchase at the game by members of the United States Marine Corps. with help from Sunergy Construction, Inc. with proceeds going towards Toys for Tots.

Pick up a Reign Power Play Pack including a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES!

