Teddy Bear Toss Nets 4,970 Stuffed Animals for Valley Youth House

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce that the team's 2017 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City, held at PPL Center, produced an impressive 4,970 teddy bears and stuffed animals. All teddy bears/stuffed animals were counted first thing this morning and promptly delivered to Valley Youth House for distribution to children across the Lehigh Valley.

Phantoms fans have now donated more than 13,500 teddy bears/stuffed animals through the Teddy Bear Toss over the last four seasons (1,728 in 2014, 2,773 in 2015, 4,125 in 2016, 4,970 in 2017).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 21 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 11 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

