Teams Set for Condorstown NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game on Friday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today the teams for the Condorstown NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC on Friday, January 6 at 6 p.m. outdoors at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium.

Celebrities added to the rosters include Patrick O'Brien Demsey who played Mike Eruzione in the movie Miracle, Nat Faxon who won an Academy Award for the screenplay of the movie The Descendants, and Tom Bernard who is the Co-President and Co-Founder of Sony Pictures Classics and under his leadership, the studio has won 33 Academy Awards.

Tailgating lots open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and are first-come, first-serve with more parking information below. Gates for the NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game open at 3:30 p.m.

TEAM GRETZKY

CAPTAIN / COACH: #99 Wayne GretzkyCOACH: Kevin Lowe#2 Rocky Lynch (R5)#5 Rylan Lynch (R5)#7 David Pelletier (Olympic Gold Medalist) #9 Glenn Anderson #11 Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville)#14 Craig MacTavish #15 J-F Houle#16 Kelly Buchberger#18 Danny Gare#21 Patrick O'Brien Demsey (Miracle)#26 Tony Borgford#27 Dave Semenko#28 Gerry Fleming#30 Ken Baker - goaltender (E! News)#49 Keith Gretzky #89 Mike Comrie#91 Riker Lynch (R5)#95 Ross Lynch (R5)#99 Ty GretzkyTEAM ROBITAILLE CAPTAIN / COACH: #20 Luc Robitaille #1 Jamie Storr - goaltender #4 Rob Blake #6 Sean O'Donnell #7 Nelson Emerson #9 Bernie Nicholls #11 Mike Donnelly #15 Daryl Evans #16 Michael Landes (Final Destination 2) #17 Tomas Sandstrom #19 Kyle Calder #24 David Boreanaz (BONES) #39 Hubie McDonough #44 Jaroslav Modry #53 Jay Harrington (American Reunion) #57 Steve Heinze #70 Tom Bernard (Co-founder and co-President of Sony Pictures Classics) #77 Derek Armstrong #87 Nat Faxon (The Descendants) #97 Jenny Taft (Fox Sports)

STAFF

LA Kings Medical Trainer, Pete Demers (1972-2006, HHOF inductee)

LA Kings Equipment Manager, Mark O'Neil (1979-1993, HHOF inductee)

Former Edmonton Oilers Athletic Therapist and Equipment Manager Peter Millar (1979-2006)

Watch the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank in style with a VIP Field Access seat. Tickets include both the Condors game and the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC with complimentary food, beverages (alcohol!), and rinkside seating. To purchase, click here.

