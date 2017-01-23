Team History Made During Weekend Series at Stockton

January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Records Last Week's Record: 1-1-0-0, 2 points Overall Record: 19-13-3-1, 0.583 Points Percentage, 5th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results Jan. 20 - Stockton Heat 6 vs. Bakersfield 3 Jan. 21 - Stockton Heat 3 vs. Bakersfield 6

This Week's Schedule Wed. Jan. 25 - Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda - Stockton Arena (7:00 p.m.) Fri. Jan. 27 - Stockton Heat at Milwaukee Admirals - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (5:00 p.m. PST) Sat. Jan. 28 - Stockton Heat at Grand Rapids Griffins - Van Andel Arena (4:00 p.m. PST)

Recent Transactions 1/23 - Ryan Culkin recalled to the Stockton Heat from the Adirondack Thunder by the Calgary Flames

Team Leaders Goals: Mark Jankowski with 13 Assists: Linden Vey with 18 Points: Mark Jankowski with 29 PIMs: Ryan Lomberg with 84 PIMS Wins: Jon Gillies with 11 Losses: Jon Gillies with 8 GAA: David Rittich with 2.04 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 780 minutes or more) SV%: David Rittich with 0.929 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 780 minutes or more)

Team Stats Goals For: Week: 9 | Overall: 118 Goals Against: Week: 9 | Overall: 104 Power Play: 26-150 (17.3%), 15th in AHL Penalty Kill: 136-167 (81.4%), 18th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents Pacific Division Bakersfield (2-3-0-0) Ontario (2-2-1-0) San Antonio (1-1-0-0) San Diego (6-1-0-1) San Jose (2-2-1-0) Texas (1-0-0-0) Tucson (2-4-1-0) TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (16-13-3-1)

Central Division: Charlotte (2-0-0-0) Grand Rapids (0-0-0-0) Milwaukee (1-0-0-0) TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (3-0-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL) Record Last Week: 1-2-0, 2 points Record Overall: 24-22-3, 51 points, 4th in Pacific Division This Week's Schedule: Mon. Jan. 23 - Flames at Toronto (4:30 p.m. PST) Tue. Jan. 24 - Flames at Montreal (4:30 p.m. PST) Thr. Jan. 26 - Flames at Ottawa (4:30 p.m. PST)

Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) Record Last Week: 1-1-1, 3 points Record Overall: 18-12-7, 43 points, 5th in East Division This Week's Schedule: Tue. Jan. 24 - Thunder vs. Reading (4:00 p.m. PST) Fri. Jan. 27 - Thunder vs. Reading (4:00 p.m. PST) Sat. Jan. 28 - Thunder vs. Elmira (4:00 p.m. PST) Sun. Jan. 29 - Thunder at Elmira (1:05 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

The official count of the Teddy Bears at the United Way of San Joaquin County is on Tuesday, January 24 The AHL All-Star Challenge is Monday, January 30 in Lehigh Valley at 4:00 p.m. PST The Skills Competition will take place on Sunday, January 29 at 4:30 p.m. PST Both events will air on Comcast SportsNet California Mark Jankowski became the first player in Heat history to record a hat trick on Friday's win over the Condors Hunter Shinkaruk became the first Heat player to record 4 assists in a single game on Friday's win over the Condors Shinkaruk's 4 assists is also tied for the most by a player in the AHL this year Both Shinkaruk (0-4-4) and Jankowski (3-1-4) tied the most points in a single game on Friday night with 4, which has now occurred nine times in Heat history and five times this season Frattin's Teddy Bear Toss goal (15:47, 1st) overtakes Kenny Agostino's toss goal (8:03, 2nd) last year as the fastest in Heat history It was the sixth time the toss goal was scored in the first period in Stockton Teddy Bear Toss history (including ECHL) Stockton is now 6-3-1-2 all-time in the Teddy Bear Toss; the Heat are 1-1-0-0 On Saturday the Heat set a new team record with two goals in 19 seconds on Saturday with goals from Matt Frattin and Ryan Lomberg The previous record was two goals in 21 seconds set on February 14, 2016 by Kenny Agostino and Turner Elson The Heat also set a new team record for the fastest time with three goals in just 3:36 on Saturday with goals from Matt Frattin, Ryan Lomberg and Mike Angelidis The previous fastest was 4:52 set back on March 19, 2016 by Kenney Morrison, Drew Shore and Hunter Shinkaruk David Rittich ranks third among goalies who've played 780 minutes or more in the AHL with a 2.04 goals-against average He also is second in the league in shutouts with 4 (most all-time in Heat team history and in one season) Rittich ranks second in the AHL with a 0.929 save-percentage Mark Jankowski is seventh in the AHL among rookie scorers with 29 points Andrew Mangiapane is tied second in the AHL among rookies with 6 power-play goals

Ryan Lomberg scored in both weekend games to raise his goal total to six on the season (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Ryan Lomberg leads rookie skaters with 84 PIMS and ranks third in the AHL

Lomberg also has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his AHL career Tyler Wotherspoon is tied for second in the league with a plus-21 rating Rasmus Andersson is third among rookie skaters with a plus-19 rating Stockton averages the fifth most penalty minutes per game in the league with 16.17 minutes in the box Stockton averages 3.28 goals per game (8th in the AHL) and 2.89 goals against per game (T-15th in the AHL) The Heat tied their season long win streak on home ice with three. Their most recent streak went from January 6 through January 20 While the Heat outscore teams by 14 this season, they are being outscored by 12 in the third periods Saturday the Heat allowed a season high of 4 goals in the third period to Bakersfield It was also the first loss on a Saturday at home all season long The Heat currently hold the active long road winless streak in the AHL, having gone 0-4-2 in their last six road games dating back to December 20 Stockton scored their first power-play goal of 2017 on Friday to snap a streak of going 0-22 The Heat have given up 2 power-play goals in each of their last two games Approaching Milestones

Linden Vey is a point away from 200 in his AHL career Hunter Shinkaruk is an assist from 50 in his AHL career Shinkaruk is also a point away from 100 in his AHL career Keith Aulie is 2 PIMS away from 200 in his AHL career Brandon Bollig is 2 PIMS away from 500 in his AHL career Morgan Klimchuk is 6 games away from 100 in his AHL career Tyler Wotherspoon is 6 assists shy of 50 in his AHL career Wotherspoon is also 13 games away from playing in his 200th career AHL game Emile Poirier is 8 points away from 100 in his AHL career Matt Bailey is 9 PIMS away from 100 in his AHL career Kenney Morrison is 10 games away from 100 in his AHL career Coach Ryan Huska is 14 wins away from 100 in his AHL career He's also 20 games away from coaching his 200th AHL game Hunter Smith is 18 games away from playing in his 100th AHL game Recently Accomplished Milestones

With an assist on Saturday, Brandon Bollig established a new pro high in points in a season with 15 (8-7-15) in just his 28th game. His previous high was 14 points (7-7-14) with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013-14 accomplished in 82 games

