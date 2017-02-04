Teachers Appreciation Night

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





The Thunder would like to thank and recognize all teachers, especially those who joined us at Friday's game!

We honored three teachers prior to the game in a puck drop ceremony for their service to our community.

Mike Davies - Mike was a wildly popular and charismatic English teacher at south high for many years. He brought such creativity and enthusiasm to the classroom that even the most challenging and disinterested students couldn't help but become an engaged in his lessons. This year, he became the school librarian which has enabled him to spread his love of learning, positivity and good humor with the entire student body. He has created an atmosphere that is both inviting and encouraging to all students. He has developed many areas in the library that encourage students to explore new ideas, such as maker spaces and collaborative project areas.

JoAnn DeLisle - For 15 years, JoAnne DeLisle has tought as a hard-working teacher and is currently a department leader for middle level science, and teaches science to 8th graders as well as an accelerated Living Environment Regents course to 8th graders. 100% of her 8th grade students mastered (scored an 85 or better) on the Regents test last June. She often spends hours outside of school each day as well as frequent Sundays to be sure that her students are the most productive they can be. She has three young children, one who plays youth hockey for the mites Thunder... but she always finds the time to do what is best for her students.

Nicole Schilling - Nicole Shilling is an art teacher at the Jr. / Sr. High School in the Fort Edward School district, where she teaches art to students from seventh through twelfth grade and always goes over and beyond for her Art students and colleagues. Nicole serves as one of the school's top mentors for new teachers that come to the school, as well as Cheerleader advisor for the school's cheerleading squad. Students love her positive attitude and giving of herself to them in her daily work.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.