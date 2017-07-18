Taylor\\"s Two Blasts Help Travs Demo Drillers

News Release

Tulsa, OK-Chuck Taylor homered twice and drove in five and Dylan Unsworth continued his sensational pitching working six innings of one-run ball for the victory as the Arkansas Travelers halted a four game skid with a 13-2 runaway win over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday night.

Taylor was the offensive headliner on a night that the saw the Travs match their season-high with six extra base hits. In the first inning, Taylor belted a solo shot batting left-handed then added a grand slam when swinging from the right side in a five run sixth inning. It was the first two home run game of his career. Dario Pizzano led seven Travs who posted multi-hit nights with three knocks including two singles and a double. His RBI hit in the fourth put Arkansas up 2-1, a lead they would not relinquish.

On the mound, Dylan Unsworth won his fourth consecutive start holding the league's top offense to only one run on five hits over six innings. Unsworth struck out five while walking none. Over his past four starts he has a 4-0 record and a 0.99 ERA. The win is his ninth of the season which ties him for the Texas League lead.

Besides Taylor and Pizzano, Ian Miller, Kyle Waldrop, Seth Mejias-Brean, Joey Wong and Jeff Kobernus each had two hits for the Travs. Arkansas scored in every inning on the night except the second and third and has posted 20 runs over the first two games here in Tulsa.

Tulsa starter Tim Shibuya was charged with five runs (three earned) over five innings as he took the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the season.

Game three of the series is Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 as lefty Anthony Misiewicz (1-1, 2.50) pitches for the Travs against righty Andrew Sopko (2-4, 3.41) for Tulsa. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

