Taylor Doherty Called up to Providence Bruins

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that veteran defenseman Taylor Doherty has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Doherty, 25, has recorded 11 points (2g-9a) and 49 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Solar Bears this season. He has 76 points (17g-59a) and 448 penalty minutes in 322 career professional games.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.