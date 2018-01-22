Taylor and Tiffels Reassigned to Penguins from Nailers

News Release

Two first-year pros join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from its ECHL affiliate

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Jeff Taylor and forward Freddie Tiffels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL ).

Taylor skated in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season after joining the team on an amateur tryout agreement late in the 2016-17 campaign. In nine AHL games, the 23-year-old defenseman has posted one assist. Taylor recently notched the first multi-point game of his pro career with a goal and an assist in Wheeling's last game on Jan. 21 at Worcester. The first-year pro from Clifton Park, N.Y. has put up nine points (4G-5A) in 17 games with the Nailers this season.

Tiffels, 22, has appeared in 11 games for the Penguins this season, recording one goal and one assist in that time. He notch ed his first AHL goal on Nov. 25, 2017 against the Syracuse Crunch. Furthermore, Tiffels posted an assist in all three of the Nailers' games this past weekend. The Cologne, Germany native and first-year pro posted four goals and 11 assists for 15 points over the course of the first 18 ECHL games of his career.

The Penguins' next game is Wednesday, Jan. 24, when they take on the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Saturday, Jan. 27 against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

