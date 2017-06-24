Taylor and Argo Bash Ports in 5-3 Win

News Release

Stockton, CA. - Two homers backed the Modesto Nuts' arms in a 5-3 triumph over the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Spencer Herrmann made the spot start for the Nuts (40-32; 1-1) and dominated over four innings facing just one over the minimum. The lefty retired the first ten he faced and stranded the potential tying run at third in his fourth and final inning of work. Herrmann struck out three and only allowed a double.

Dalton Sawyer (L, 0-1) started for the Ports (37-35; 1-1) and was able to work around a leadoff double by Braden Bishop in the first who went 2-for-5. Logan Taylor started the second with a double and scored on Willie Argo 's RBI single. Taylor later took Dalton deep with a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Argo smashed an important homer in the eighth. His three-run blast took the Nuts' lead from one to four. Argo finished with four RBI while he went 3-for-4. Brett Siddall added a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth which would have won the game for the Ports had it not been for Argo's shot.

Marvin Gorgas (W, 1-0) worked around three hits and a walk in two innings of work out of the Nuts' bullpen. Gorgas stranded four base runner with three strikeouts.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with the Stockton Ports Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

