Target Becomes Official Partner of MLS & Minnesota United FC

January 19, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced a landmark, multi-year partnership agreement with Target, marking the retailer's largest-ever push into team sports. The partnership, which commences with the start of the 2017 MLS season, makes Target an official partner of MLS.

Target's relationship with MLS corresponds with the next phase of the League's evolution. In 2017, MLS' 22nd season will include two new expansion clubs (Atlanta and Minnesota), new stadiums (Atlanta and Orlando) and new landmark media rights partnerships in Canada with TSN and TVA Sports. The 2017 MLS season kicks off on March 3.

"There are so many things that drew us to soccer - it's multicultural, watched and played by families and is growing immensely in popularity," said Rick Gomez, senior vice president, Marketing, Target. "We've partnered with several incredible organizations that will allow soccer fans everywhere to engage with the Target brand in new ways."

The partnership is a multichannel approach with brand integration across broadcast, digital, video, content, in-stadium exposure, and on-site activation at key MLS Events.

"We're excited to welcome Target to the soccer family," said Kathy Carter, president of Soccer United Marketing, MLS' commercial arm. "It's great to see such a holistic approach being taken - from the professional ranks to the youth level. It's also ideal timing as Target's hometown club, Minnesota United FC, joins Major League Soccer this year. We look forward to working together for many years to come."

In addition to the national MLS sponsorship, Target will prominently extend its involvement to its Twin Cities hometown. Target will become an Official Partner of Minnesota United FC and the team's official jersey sponsor, which will put the Target bullseye logo prominently on the team's official jersey. The deal also includes on-field branding and in-stadium activation rights.

"We are proud to announce that Target, a great Minnesota-based company, will be Minnesota United's first MLS kit sponsor," said Nick Rogers, President, Minnesota United FC. "Target believes they have a role to play in fueling the potential of soccer and soccer players at all levels in Minnesota and the entire club is thrilled to have them as a partner. I can't wait to see our players and fans proudly displaying the iconic Target bullseye across their chests. Together, Target and Minnesota United will represent the state of Minnesota in our global game."

